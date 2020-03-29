PTT Public : Approval of the interim dividend payment

(Translation)

No. 80000001/315

March 30, 2020

To : President,

Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Re : Postponement of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") and approval of the interim dividend payment

PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") refers to the Board of Directors' resolutions to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday April 10, 2020 at 13.30 hours at Bangkok Convention Center, 5th Floor, Central Plaza Ladprao (Plaza Zone), No. 1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok. The Notice of the meeting has been distributed to Shareholders.

As the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") in Thailand which is rapidly spread and could cover wider range. In this regard, the government has announced a state of emergency declared in all areas of the Kingdom of Thailand dated March 25, 2020, and according to Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation, B.E. 2548 and Bangkok Metropolitan Administrative announcement, dated March 27, 2020, Subject: Temporary Closure of the Premises (No.4), and requested to consider activities involving gathering, which may promote person-to-person transmission of the virus. Also, PTT which has been closely monitoring in this situation, is deeply concerned that even the stringent precautionary measures that PTT has prepared may not be sufficient to significantly reduce the risk. In addition, given the volatility of the situation, it is virtually impossible to predict its future development. As such, after duly consideration, PTT's Board of Directors, on the Special Meeting No 1/2020 held on March 26, 2020, resolved as follows;