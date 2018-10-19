PTT Public : Book Closing and Suspended Trading of PTTC18NA for redemption and payment

|
Headline:
|
Book Closing and Suspended Trading of PTTC18NA for redemption and payment
|
Security Symbol:
|
BEX, PTT, PTTC18NA
|
Announcement Details
|
Sign posted
|
Subject
|
Suspend (SP) sign posted
|
Security Symbol
|
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PTTC18NA)
|
Sign posted
|
Sign posted:
|
SP
|
Reason
|
The redemption and payment date of the Secured Debentures
|
Book closing date
|
From 01-Nov-2018 to 14-Nov-2018
|
The redemption and payment date of the Secured
|
15-Nov-2018
|
Debentures
|
Date of post "SP" sign
|
From 30-Oct-2018 to 14-Nov-2018
|
Delisting date
|
15-Nov-2018
|
Remark
Details as per news of PTT and PTTC18NA on 17 October 2018.
Disclaimer
