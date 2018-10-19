Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PTT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTT Public : Book Closing and Suspended Trading of PTTC18NA for redemption and payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:58am CEST

Headline:

Book Closing and Suspended Trading of PTTC18NA for redemption and payment

Security Symbol:

BEX, PTT, PTTC18NA

Announcement Details

Sign posted

Subject

Suspend (SP) sign posted

Security Symbol

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PTTC18NA)

Sign posted

Sign posted:

SP

Reason

The redemption and payment date of the Secured Debentures

Book closing date

From 01-Nov-2018 to 14-Nov-2018

The redemption and payment date of the Secured

15-Nov-2018

Debentures

Date of post "SP" sign

From 30-Oct-2018 to 14-Nov-2018

Delisting date

15-Nov-2018

Remark

Details as per news of PTT and PTTC18NA on 17 October 2018.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03:58aPTT PUBLIC : Book Closing and Suspended Trading of PTTC18NA for redemption and p..
PU
10/17PTT PUBLIC : Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP (Decemb..
PU
10/17PTT PUBLIC : Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP (Novemb..
PU
10/17PTT PUBLIC : Interest Payment of Debenture (November 2018)
PU
10/11Thai regulator blocks $4 billion sale of Engie's Glow to PTT
RE
10/11PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/01PTT PUBLIC : Payment of Interim Dividend (Revised PDF)
PU
09/28PTT PUBLIC : Payment of Interim Dividend
PU
09/07PTT PUBLIC : Appointment of the Chairman of the Board
PU
09/06PTT PUBLIC : Change of Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18PTT Public (PUTRY) Presents At Opportunity Day For Q1/2018 - Slideshow 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 2 390 B
EBIT 2018 233 B
Net income 2018 136 B
Debt 2018 156 B
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 10,67
P/E ratio 2019 10,34
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 1 457 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 57,8  THB
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED44 712
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.70%345 056
BP7.02%146 845
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP5.71%111 075
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES23.66%98 033
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.3.66%59 188
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.