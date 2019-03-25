PTT Public : Establishment of Global Management Holding Co., Ltd. and Siam Management Holding Co., Ltd.

(Translation)

No. 80000001/347

March 25, 2019

Subject Establishment of Global Management Holding Co., Ltd. and Siam Management Holding Co., Ltd.

To President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") would like to inform that PTT's Board of Directors at the meeting No. 3/2562 on March 25, 2019 has passed a resolution for PTT Global management Company Limited ("PTTGM") (a wholly owned subsidiary of PTT) to establish Global Management Holding Co., Ltd. and Siam Management Holding Co., Ltd. with a registered capital not exceeding Baht 36,000,000 and Baht 18,000,000 respectively, with directly and indirectly 100% owned by PTTGM. The objectives of these company establishment are to support PTT's future investment including but not limited to investment in New S-Curve businesses.

In this regard, the transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction size does not require disclosure under the rule, procedures and disclosure of information concerning the acquisition and disposition of assets of listed company. This report is in accordance with the disclosure of investment in a company with a proportion of 10% or more of its paid-up capital pursuant to the Regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of a Listed Company B.E. 2560 (2017).

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Chansin Treenuchagron)

President & Chief Executive Officer

