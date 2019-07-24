Log in
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
PTT Public : Establishment of PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited

07/24/2019 | 10:40pm EDT

(Translation)

No. 80000001/738

July 24, 2019

Subject Establishment of PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited

To President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited ( " PTT" ) would like to inform that PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited ( " PTTOR" ) , a subsidiary of PTT, has completed the registration of PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited on July 24, 2019 with the initial registered capital of US 1 dollar and it is wholly owned by PTTOR International Holdings (Thailand) Company Limited (a subsudiary of PTTOR). The objective of PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited's establishment is to support PTTOR 's international investments.

This transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction size does not require any disclosure under regulations on acquisition and disposition of assets of the listed companies. However, this is a report that a listed company or its subsidiary company acquires or disposes of an investment in another company, which results in that other company becoming or ceasing to be a subsidiary company of the listed company or its subsidiary company. Therefore, this transaction resulted that PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited is a subsidiary of PTT.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Chansin Treenuchagron)

President & Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Department

Tel +66 2537 3518

Fax +66 2537 3948

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 02:39:08 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 2 249 B
EBIT 2019 212 B
Net income 2019 122 B
Debt 2019 115 B
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 1 364 B
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 53,44  THB
Last Close Price 47,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED44 134
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.09%318 898
BP PLC6.32%132 735
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES13.58%109 432
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)15.70%109 432
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.16%89 919
