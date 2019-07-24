PTT Public : Establishment of PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited

(Translation)

No. 80000001/738

July 24, 2019

Subject Establishment of PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited

To President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited ( " PTT" ) would like to inform that PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited ( " PTTOR" ) , a subsidiary of PTT, has completed the registration of PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited on July 24, 2019 with the initial registered capital of US 1 dollar and it is wholly owned by PTTOR International Holdings (Thailand) Company Limited (a subsudiary of PTTOR). The objective of PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited's establishment is to support PTTOR 's international investments.

This transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction size does not require any disclosure under regulations on acquisition and disposition of assets of the listed companies. However, this is a report that a listed company or its subsidiary company acquires or disposes of an investment in another company, which results in that other company becoming or ceasing to be a subsidiary company of the listed company or its subsidiary company. Therefore, this transaction resulted that PTTOR International Holdings (Singapore) Company Limited is a subsidiary of PTT.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Chansin Treenuchagron)

President & Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Department

Tel +66 2537 3518

Fax +66 2537 3948