PTT Public : , Gulf Energy Development Units Form Joint Venture for THB40.90 Billion Projects

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



A unit of Thailand's state-owned PTT PCL (PTT.TH) has formed a joint venture with a subsidiary of Gulf Energy Development PCL to develop projects estimated at 40.90 billion Thai baht ($1.34 billion), including development of a seaport in the country's Rayong province.

The contract that the joint venture has secured from the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand also includes the first-phase construction of a liquefied-natural-gas terminal that will have an annual capacity of at least 5 million metric tons, PTT said on Tuesday.

The PTT unit will hold 30% of the stake in the joint venture while Gulf Energy Development's subsidiary will have the remainder of it.

