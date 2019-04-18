PTT Public : Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP (May 2019)

|
Headline:
Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP (May 2019)
Security Symbol:
PTT, PTTC195A, PTTC195B, PTTC195C
Announcement Details
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP
Symbol
PTTC195C
The full name
Unsecured Debentures of PTT Public Company Limited No.
3/2012 Due 2019 (PTTC195C)
Year of maturity
2019
Total issue amount (baht)
10,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
14
Interest rate (% per annum)
5.10
Interest rate (baht per unit)
25.290411
Interest period
From 15-Nov-2018 to 14-May-2019
Days of interest calculation
181
Book closing date for interest payment of
From 02-May-2019 to 14-May-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
29-Apr-2019
Interest payment date
15-May-2019
Date of request to post "SP" sign
From 29-Apr-2019 to 14-May-2019
Delisting date
15-May-2019
Signature _________________
(Miss Phannalin Mahawongtikul)
Chief Financial Officer
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP
Symbol
PTTC195B
The full name
Unsecured Debentures of PTT Public Company Limited No.
2/2012 Due 2019 (PTTC195B)
Year of maturity
2019
Total issue amount (baht)
15,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
14
Interest rate (% per annum)
5.10
Interest rate (baht per unit)
25.290411
Interest period
From 15-Nov-2018 to 14-May-2019
Days of interest calculation
181
Book closing date for interest payment of
From 02-May-2019 to 14-May-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
29-Apr-2019
Interest payment date
15-May-2019
Date of request to post "SP" sign
From 29-Apr-2019 to 14-May-2019
Delisting date
15-May-2019
Signature _________________
(Miss Phannalin Mahawongtikul)
Chief Financial Officer
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP
Symbol
PTTC195A
The full name
Unsecured Debentures of PTT Public Company Limited No.
1/2004 Tranche 3 Due 2019 (PTTC195A)
Year of maturity
2019
Total issue amount (baht)
1,000,000,000.00
No. of interest payment
30
Interest rate (% per annum)
5.90
Interest rate (baht per unit)
29.419178
Interest period
From 20-Nov-2018 to 20-May-2019
Days of interest calculation
182
Book closing date for interest payment of
From 07-May-2019 to 20-May-2019
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
02-May-2019
Interest payment date
21-May-2019
Date of request to post "SP" sign
From 02-May-2019 to 20-May-2019
Delisting date
21-May-2019
Signature _________________
(Miss Phannalin Mahawongtikul)
Chief Financial Officer
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
PTT pcl published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC