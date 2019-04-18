Log in
PTT Public : Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP (May 2019)

04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Headline:

Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP (May 2019)

Security Symbol:

PTT, PTTC195A, PTTC195B, PTTC195C

Announcement Details

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP

Symbol

PTTC195C

The full name

Unsecured Debentures of PTT Public Company Limited No.

3/2012 Due 2019 (PTTC195C)

Year of maturity

2019

Total issue amount (baht)

10,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

14

Interest rate (% per annum)

5.10

Interest rate (baht per unit)

25.290411

Interest period

From 15-Nov-2018 to 14-May-2019

Days of interest calculation

181

Book closing date for interest payment of

From 02-May-2019 to 14-May-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

29-Apr-2019

Interest payment date

15-May-2019

Date of request to post "SP" sign

From 29-Apr-2019 to 14-May-2019

Delisting date

15-May-2019

Signature _________________

(Miss Phannalin Mahawongtikul)

Chief Financial Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP

Symbol

PTTC195B

The full name

Unsecured Debentures of PTT Public Company Limited No.

2/2012 Due 2019 (PTTC195B)

Year of maturity

2019

Total issue amount (baht)

15,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

14

Interest rate (% per annum)

5.10

Interest rate (baht per unit)

25.290411

Interest period

From 15-Nov-2018 to 14-May-2019

Days of interest calculation

181

Book closing date for interest payment of

From 02-May-2019 to 14-May-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

29-Apr-2019

Interest payment date

15-May-2019

Date of request to post "SP" sign

From 29-Apr-2019 to 14-May-2019

Delisting date

15-May-2019

Signature _________________

(Miss Phannalin Mahawongtikul)

Chief Financial Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Redemption Debenture and Request for SP

Symbol

PTTC195A

The full name

Unsecured Debentures of PTT Public Company Limited No.

1/2004 Tranche 3 Due 2019 (PTTC195A)

Year of maturity

2019

Total issue amount (baht)

1,000,000,000.00

No. of interest payment

30

Interest rate (% per annum)

5.90

Interest rate (baht per unit)

29.419178

Interest period

From 20-Nov-2018 to 20-May-2019

Days of interest calculation

182

Book closing date for interest payment of

From 07-May-2019 to 20-May-2019

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

02-May-2019

Interest payment date

21-May-2019

Date of request to post "SP" sign

From 02-May-2019 to 20-May-2019

Delisting date

21-May-2019

Signature _________________

(Miss Phannalin Mahawongtikul)

Chief Financial Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC
