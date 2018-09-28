PTT Public : Payment of Interim Dividend

(Translation)

September 28, 2018

Subject

Payment of Interim Dividend

To

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors of PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") at the meeting No.9/2018

held on September 28, 2018 has approved a resolution for the payment of interim dividend for the first half of 2018 (1H/2018) performance to PTT's shareholders at the rate of Baht 0.80 per share, totaling approximately Baht 22,850 million, or 32.9 % of the 1H/2018 consolidated net income. The details are as follows;

- Dividend payment of Baht 0.45 per share, totaling approximately Baht 12,853 million, will be paid out of the net profit derived from Board of Investment promoted activities (BOI) during the period of being income tax exemption wherein individual shareholders shall not include as taxable income and not be entitled to a Dividend Tax credit in the computation of tax under Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code

- Dividend payment of Baht 0.35 per share, totaling approximately Baht 9,997 million, which will be paid from dividend received from PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited which is subject to petroleum tax at 50% wherein individual shareholders shall not be entitled to a Dividend Tax credit in the computation of tax under Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code

The Record Date to entitle rightful shareholders who may receive the dividend will be on October 12, 2018; to aggregate rightful shareholders list under Section 225, Securities and Stock Exchange Act by share registration closing will be on October 11, 2018. The payment of the dividend will be made on October 26, 2018.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron)

President & CEO

