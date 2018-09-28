Log in
PTT Public : Payment of Interim Dividend

09/28/2018 | 02:22pm CEST

(Translation)

No. 80000001/977

September 28, 2018

Subject

Payment of Interim Dividend

To

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors of PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") at the meeting No.9/2018

held on September 28, 2018 has approved a resolution for the payment of interim dividend for the first half of 2018 (1H/2018) performance to PTT's shareholders at the rate of Baht 0.80 per share, totaling approximately Baht 22,850 million, or 32.9 % of the 1H/2018 consolidated net income. The details are as follows;

- Dividend payment of Baht 0.45 per share, totaling approximately Baht 12,853 million, will be paid out of the net profit derived from Board of Investment promoted activities (BOI) during the period of being income tax exemption wherein individual shareholders shall not include as taxable income and not be entitled to a Dividend Tax credit in the computation of tax under Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code

- Dividend payment of Baht 0.35 per share, totaling approximately Baht 9,997 million, which will be paid from dividend received from PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited which is subject to petroleum tax at 50% wherein individual shareholders shall not be entitled to a Dividend Tax credit in the computation of tax under Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code

The Record Date to entitle rightful shareholders who may receive the dividend will be on October 12, 2018; to aggregate rightful shareholders list under Section 225, Securities and Stock Exchange Act by share registration closing will be on October 11, 2018. The payment of the dividend will be made on October 26, 2018.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron)

President & CEO

Investor Relations Department

Tel. 0 2537 3518,

Fax. 0 2537 3948

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:21:09 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 2 373 B
EBIT 2018 232 B
Net income 2018 136 B
Debt 2018 156 B
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 11,30
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 542 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 56,6  THB
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Nitima Thepvanangkul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED47 679
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.55%363 176
BP13.51%156 696
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP14.85%122 828
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES36.08%109 529
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.09%63 173
