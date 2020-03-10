PTT Public : Publication of the Invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

(Translation)

No. 80000001/ 231

March 10, 2020

Subject : Publication of the Invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

To : President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

PTT Board of Directors had recently resolved to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday April 10, 2020 at 13. 30 hours at Bangkok Convention Center, 5th Floor, Central Plaza Ladprao (Plaza Zone), No. 1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok.

PTT would like to inform that PTT has posted the Invitation of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and relevant documents on the website of PTT since March 10, 2020 for consideration at https://ptt-th.listedcompany.com/shareholder_meeting.html. Additionally, in order to ensure engagement and communication with shareholders and to fully protect shareholder rights , PTT has also informed shareholders a channel to post their inquiries regarding the meeting and agenda items prior to the meeting date at corporatesecretary@pttplc.com or fax at+66(0)2537 3887 . PTT will further post the 2019 Annual Report on our website as soon as possible.

Yours sincerely,

Chansin Treenuchagron

President & CEO

Office of President

Tel. 0-2537-3855

Fax. 0-2537-3887