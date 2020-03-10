Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTT Public : Publication of the Invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:29am EDT

(Translation)

No. 80000001/ 231

March 10, 2020

Subject : Publication of the Invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

To : President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

PTT Board of Directors had recently resolved to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday April 10, 2020 at 13. 30 hours at Bangkok Convention Center, 5th Floor, Central Plaza Ladprao (Plaza Zone), No. 1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok.

PTT would like to inform that PTT has posted the Invitation of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and relevant documents on the website of PTT since March 10, 2020 for consideration at https://ptt-th.listedcompany.com/shareholder_meeting.html. Additionally, in order to ensure engagement and communication with shareholders and to fully protect shareholder rights , PTT has also informed shareholders a channel to post their inquiries regarding the meeting and agenda items prior to the meeting date at corporatesecretary@pttplc.com or fax at+66(0)2537 3887 . PTT will further post the 2019 Annual Report on our website as soon as possible.

Yours sincerely,

Chansin Treenuchagron

President & CEO

Office of President

Tel. 0-2537-3855

Fax. 0-2537-3887

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 10:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:29aPTT PUBLIC : Publication of the Invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of..
PU
03/09SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Tumble on coronavirus fears, oil price crash
RE
03/04PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/03SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rebound on hopes of global monetary stimulus, focus on G..
RE
02/28Southeast Asian markets collapse as virus grips markets; Thailand, Singapore ..
RE
02/27PTT PUBLIC : The deregistration of Sakari Royal Limited
PU
02/26Vietnam's PV Oil sells April-loading Thang Long crude to PTT - sources
RE
02/24PTT PUBLIC : JOGMEC and PTT Energy Resources sign MOU
AQ
02/21Most down as virus spreads outside China; Thailand top loser
RE
02/20PTT Public 4Q Net Profit Fell Due to Weaker Gas, Coal Businesses
DJ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 800 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 28,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Supattanapong Punmeechaow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25 377
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.01%201 833
BP PLC-32.53%103 426
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-16.05%101 464
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.25%78 961
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-21.24%38 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group