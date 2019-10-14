Log in
PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
PTT Public : Resignation of Director

10/14/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

(Translation)

No. 80000001/1005

October 15, 2019

Subject : Resignation of Director

To : President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) would like to inform that Mr. Kulit Sombatsiri, Director and Member of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee has resigned from the directorship of PTT due to his other business engagement, effective from October 9, 2019 onwards.

Yours sincerely,

Chansin Treenuchagron

President & CEO

Office of President

Tel. 0 2537 3885 - 6

Fax. 0 2537 3883

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 02:51:05 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 2 232 B
EBIT 2019 203 B
Net income 2019 111 B
Debt 2019 241 B
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 1 292 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 51,48  THB
Last Close Price 45,25  THB
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42 465
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.16%291 862
BP PLC-0.48%126 684
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.54%113 007
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.10%83 740
PHILLIPS 6623.66%47 783
