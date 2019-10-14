PTT Public : Resignation of Director

(Translation)
No. 80000001/1005
October 15, 2019
Subject : Resignation of Director
To : President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission
PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) would like to inform that Mr. Kulit Sombatsiri, Director and Member of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee has resigned from the directorship of PTT due to his other business engagement, effective from October 9, 2019 onwards.
Yours sincerely,
Chansin Treenuchagron
President & CEO
Office of President
Tel. 0 2537 3885 - 6
Fax. 0 2537 3883
