PTT Public : Resignation of Director

(Translation)

No. 80000001/1005

October 15, 2019

Subject : Resignation of Director

To : President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) would like to inform that Mr. Kulit Sombatsiri, Director and Member of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee has resigned from the directorship of PTT due to his other business engagement, effective from October 9, 2019 onwards.

Yours sincerely,

Chansin Treenuchagron

President & CEO

Office of President

Tel. 0 2537 3885 - 6

Fax. 0 2537 3883