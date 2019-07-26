PTT Public : Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting of PTT Public Company Limited with respect to the provision of support to the registered capital increase plan of Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited

(Translation)

No. 80000001/749

26 July 2019

Subject Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting of PTT Public Company Limited with respect to the provision of support to the registered capital increase plan of Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited

To President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") would like to inform that PTT's Board of Directors at the meeting no. 7/2019 held on 26 July 2019, resolved to approve the provision of support to the registered capital increase plan of Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited ("GPSC") of which PTT is one of the major shareholders (PTT holds 22.6% stake in GPSC). The capital increase plan has been approved by GPSC's Board of Directors at the meeting no. 7/2019 on 26 July 2019, consisting of an issuance and offering of newly issued ordinary shares to GPSC's existing shareholders proportionately to their respective shareholdings ( Rights Offering) . Besides, GPSC will propose to GPSC's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 August 2019 to seek approval on this transaction. In this regard, PTT will subscribe the newly issued ordinary shares in a proportionated amount of PTT' s existing shareholding in GPSC, as well as the remaining shares from the existing shareholders of GPSC who have fully subscribed for the shares in accordance with their rights. The criteria and conditions on the GPSC's subscription of newly issued shares will be specified by GPSC.

In addition, PTT's Board of Directors resolved to approve PTT for the provision of shareholder's loan to Thaioil Power Company Limited ("TP") (PTT holds 26.0% stake in TP) with the amount not exceeding Baht 4,000 million for registered capital increase plan in GPSC (TP holds 20.8% stake in GPSC).

The transactions of PTT' s subscription on the newly- issued ordinary shares and the subscription of the remaining shares from the existing shareholders of GPSC who have fully subscribed for the shares in accordance with their rights are not the connected transaction and the transaction size does not require any disclosure under regulations on acquisition and disposition of assets of the listed companies. Additionally, the shareholder's loan to TP is not the connected transaction. Nevertheless, the abovementioned disclosures are made for the purpose of an alignment within PTT group.