PTT Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

No. 80000001/420

April 11, 2019

Subject : Notification of the Resolutions of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To : The President, The Stock Exchange of ThailandCC :Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange CommissionThe 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) of PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), is held on Thursday April 11, 2019, at 13.30 hrs., at Bangkok Convention Center, 5th Floor, Central Plaza Ladprao (Plaza Zone), No.1695 Phaholyothin Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand. There were 5,189 shareholders attending the Meeting representing 20,697,911,424 shares or 72.4641% of the total shares, at the commencement of the meeting. The Meeting resolved as follows:

Acknowledged the 2018 performance statements, and approved the 2018 financial statements ended on December 31, 2018 by the majority vote of the shareholders who attended the Meeting and were eligible to vote as follows:

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 22,692,693,660 584,000 34,407,514 989,710 Percentage 99.8416 0.0026 0.1514 0.0044

Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 2,030,763,460 shares.

2. Approved the 2018 net profit allocation and the dividend payment for the performance of PTT and its subsidiaries at Baht 2.00 per share. Previously, PTT paid the interim dividend of Baht 0.80 per share for the first half of 2018. The dividend payment of Baht 0.45 per share was paid from the unappropriated retained earnings derived from the BOI promoted activities during the tax exemption period where individual shareholders shall not include the dividend as their taxable income and not entitled to a Dividend Tax Credit under Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code, and the dividend payment of Baht 0. 35 per share was paid from dividend received from PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) which is subject to 50% petroleum income tax wherein individual shareholders shall not be entitled to a Dividend Tax Credit under Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. Such interim dividend was paid on October 26, 2018.

PTT will pay the dividend for the second half of 2018 at Baht 1.20 per share; the dividend payment of Baht 0.70 and 0.50 per share will be paid from the unappropriated retained earnings which subjected to 23% and 20% corporate income tax respectively wherein individual shareholders shall be entitled to a Dividend Tax Credit under Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code. PTT will pay the dividend for the second half of 2018 to the shareholders whose names appear in the share register book on March 7, 2019 (Record Date). The dividend for the second half of 2018 will be paid on April 30, 2019. The Shareholders approved this agenda item by the majority vote of the shareholders who attended the Meeting and were eligible to vote as follows:

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 22,737,121,448 423,650 517,356 259,710 Percentage 99.9947 0.0019 0.0023 0.0011

Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 9,647,280 shares.

3. Appointed The State Audit Office of the Kingdom of Thailand (the SAO) as PTT's 2019 auditor and approved the 2018 and 2019 audit fees in the amount of Baht 4,700,000 and Baht 4,000,000 respectively as proposed. The shareholders approved by the majority vote of the shareholders who attended the Meeting and were eligible to vote as follows:

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 22,735,679,829 1,195,230 733,906 741,210 Percentage 99.9882 0.0053 0.0032 0.0033

Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 28,011 shares.

4. Approved the amendment of PTT Public Company Limited's Articles of Association, Articles 43 and 44 regarding the Board's meetings through electronic media as proposed. The shareholders approved by more than three-quarter (3/4) vote of the shareholders who attended the Meeting and were eligible to vote as follows:

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 22,735,801,861 488,500 1,809,114 250,710 Percentage 99.9888 0.0021 0.0080 0.0011

Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 10 shares.

5. Approved the 2019 directors' and the specific committee members' remuneration package to align with current remuneration trend in leading listed companies and listed state-owned enterprises practice recommended by the Remuneration Committee and endorsed by the Board of Directors as follows.

 Monthly fee and attendance fee

Remuneration 2019 (Current Proposal) 1. Board of Directors Monthly Fee (By pro rata) - Chairman (1) - Director 60,000 Baht/Month 30,000 Baht/Month Per Attendance Fee (2) (for those in attendance only) - Chairman (3) - Director 75,000 Baht 60,000 Baht 2. Specific Committees 2.1 Audit Committee (4) Monthly Fee (By pro rata) - Chairman (5)

- Member 15,000 Baht/Month 15,000 Baht/Month Per Attendance Fee (6) (for those in attendance only) - Chairman (3)

- Member 56,250 Baht/Month 45,000 Baht/Month 2.2 Nominating Committee, Remuneration Committee, Corporate Governance Committee, Enterprise Risk Management Committee, The other committees which may be appointed by the Board of Directors if deemed necessary Monthly Fee (By pro rata) - Chairman

- Member None Per Attendance Fee (7) (for those in attendance only) - Chairman (3) - Member 37,500 Baht/Month 30,000 Baht/Month 3. Other Remunerations None

Remark

(1) 2019 The Chairman of the Board shall receive monthly fee twice the base fee received by the director

(2) 2019 The payments are limited up to only once a month, in case of necessity or reasonable causes, the payments may be paid more than once a month but limited up to 15 meetings annually.

(3) The Chairman of the Board /Specific Committee shall receive attendance fee at higher rate than that paid to other directors /committee member by 25%.

(4) Audit Committee should not be positioned in any other specific committee

(5) 2019 The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall receive monthly fee equal to the base fee received by the member of committee.

(6) The payments are limited up to only once a month.

(7) 2019 Each member of committee shall receive maximum 2 attendance fees of specific committee. The payment of each specific committee shall be done only once a month  Board of Directors' Bonus Theboardofdirectors' bonusforthe2019fiscalyearwilldependonPTT'sperformanceornet profit. The directors will be entitled to receive 0.05% of PTT's 2019 net profit and the chairman of the board is entitled to receive a bonus at higher rate than that paid to other directors by 25%. The total amount of bonus payable to the board of directors shall not exceeds Baht 60,000,000 per year (changed from not exceeding Baht 3,000,000 per person.) and the bonus will be paid on a pro rata basis.

The shareholders approved the above resolution by more than two- thirds of the total votes represented by the shareholders attending the Meeting as follows:

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 22,592,373,888 146,980,263 1,672,134 503,690 Percentage 99.3441 0.6463 0.0074 0.0022

Remark : In this agenda item, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 3,179,790 shares.

6. Approved the election of the directors in replacement of five directors who retired by rotation by re- election of 4 retiring directors to resume their directorship for another term and election of other 1 qualified candidate to be PTT's directors by the majority vote of the shareholders who attended the Meeting and were eligible to vote as follows:

(1) Mr. Krairit Euchukanonchai An independent director (re-election)

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 23,285,947,673 15,768,180 11,991,534 111,200 Percentage 99.8805 0.0676 0.0514 0.0005

(2) Mr. Chumpol Rimsakorn A director (re-election)

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 23,102,351,407 201,127,743 10,305,337 34,100 Percentage 99.0930 0.8627 0.0442 0.0001 (3) Gen. Teerawat Boonyawat An independent director (in replacement of Gen. Chatchalerm

Chalermsukh )

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 23,268,083,784 36,903,367 8,518,036 313,400 Percentage 99.8039 0.1583 0.0365 0.0013 (4) Mr. Supot Teachavorasinskun An independent director (re-election)

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 23,195,221,909 108,273,292 8,383,176 1,940,210 Percentage 99.4913 0.4644 0.0360 0.0083 (5) Mr. Don Wasantapruek An independent director (re-election)

Approval Disapproval Abstention Voided Ballot Number of Votes 23,106,547,936 197,768,365 7,530,376 1,971,910 Percentage 99.1109 0.8483 0.0323 0.0085

Remark : In this agenda, there were additional shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 572,288,612 shares.

Please be informed accordingly,Chansin Treenuchagron President & CEOOffice of President Tel. 0 2537 3855 Fax 0 2537 3883