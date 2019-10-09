Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PTT Public : Thailand, Philippine firms lead revival in Southeast Asia IPOs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader walks past the electronic board of the Philippine Stock Exchange in Makati city, Metro Manila

SINGAPORE/BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand and Philippine companies are leading a regional pick-up in initial public offerings (IPOs), spurred by growing investor interest in firms focussed on Southeast Asian consumers.

Asset World Corp, the hospitality and property firm listed by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, and Philippine home furnishing retailer AllHome Corp raised $1.6 billion and $285 million, respectively.

Asset World made its market debut on Thursday, with shares trading 0.83% higher than its IPO price at 6.05 baht each. The company plans to use proceeds to double hotel rooms and retail space.

In the Philippines, AllHome became the third company to tap the local market in 2019, compared with just one IPO in 2018, and its shares debuted 1.04% higher at 11.62 pesos ($0.2249) on Thursday.

The home furnishing retailer, owned by the Philippines' richest man, Manuel Villar, raised 12.937 billion pesos ($250.4 million). An option to sell 168.75 million over-allotment shares could beef up the IPO to $285 million.

"The home improvement industry in the Philippines is under penetrated so we thought of introducing a retail concept with global standards which eventually complements our expertise as the largest homebuilder in the country," Villar, AllHome's chairman, said in a statement.

AllHome operates 27 stores and plans to at least double its selling space by end-2020.

Asset World Corporation was the largest IPO by a Thai firm, while AllHome was the Philippines' biggest in three years.

Singapore still leads on overall first time share sales in Southeast Asia in 2019, but it has achieved this mainly through offerings of real estate and business trusts.

In Thailand, 11 companies raised a total of $1.9 billion from January to Oct. 4, compared with five firms raising less than $100 million in the same period a year ago, Refinitiv data showed. The data excludes real estate and business trusts.

"We expect Thailand to be one of the stronger IPO markets in 2020. Some more large IPOs have started preparations this year and are set to list next year," said Ho Cheun Hon, head of Southeast Asia equity capital markets at Credit Suisse.

He said international fund managers continued to be attracted by the growth in consumption across Southeast Asia.

Half of Asset World Corporation's shares were subscribed by 13 cornerstone investors, including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, which put in about $300 million.

Bankers said the 2020 deal pipeline for Thailand included fund raising by a unit of the country's biggest retailer Central Group, a retail arm of oil company PTT Pcl and others.

PTT's retail IPO will give investors exposure to 2,000 coffee shops, gas stations and auto repair shops.

Bangkok Commercial Asset Manager, which handles distressed debt, has also filed to list, offering a niche business as there are only two publicly traded debt collectors in Thailand.

"Thai institutions and retail investors are more focused at home ... and there is a lot of capital looking for good investments," SCB Executive Vice President Veena Lertnimitr said.

AllHome hired UBS as the sole global co-ordinator, and joint bookrunner with CLSA and Credit Suisse. China Bank Capital and PNB Capital are the local underwriters.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore, Chayut Setboornsarng in Bangkok, and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by Edmund Blair, Aditya Soni and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Anshuman Daga and Chayut Setboonsarng

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
11:36pPTT PUBLIC : Thailand, Philippine firms lead revival in Southeast Asia IPOs
RE
10/01SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore rises on banking, realty stocks; Thailand fall..
RE
10/01PTT PUBLIC : Gulf Energy Development Units Form Joint Venture for THB40.90 Billi..
DJ
10/01PTT PUBLIC : Establishment of Gulf MTP LNG Terminal Company Limited and the exec..
PU
09/29Thailand welcomes Chevron's resumption of talks to resolve energy dispute
RE
09/27PTT PUBLIC : Payment of Interim Dividend
PU
09/27PTT PUBLIC : Appointment of Director and Members of Specific Committees
PU
09/19PTT PUBLIC : Report on the Update of the Dispute between PTT PLC. and RPCG PLC.
PU
09/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision; Thailand top los..
RE
09/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia plunges nearly 2% on tobacco stocks
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 2 232 B
EBIT 2019 203 B
Net income 2019 111 B
Debt 2019 241 B
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 1 307 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 51,48  THB
Last Close Price 45,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42 973
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.10%282 215
BP PLC2.09%123 957
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.84%109 011
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-18.60%81 778
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.67%45 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group