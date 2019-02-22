Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTT Public : Thailand's PTT plans up to $11 billion investment in LNG and infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:56am EST
The logo of PTT is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai energy company PTT Pcl plans to invest up to 354.7 billion baht ($11.3 billion) over the next five years to boost its natural gas portfolio and energy infrastructure, a senior executive said on Friday.

PTT plans to invest 167.1 billion baht from 2019 to 2023, of which 44 percent will be allocated to expand its gas business and firm up infrastructure, Arawadee Photisaro, Vice President for Corporate Strategy, told reporters at a news conference.

"We want to become a global LNG portfolio player ... and build an LNG value chain," Arawadee said, adding that its upstream arm, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, would acquire assets while other units would focus on building receiving terminals, liquefaction and regasification plants.

Natural gas is becoming a primary energy source for Thailand because it is easier to transport, cleaner and has lower costs, she added.

PTT also set aside an additional 187.6 billion baht to invest in new technologies and expand its core business should opportunities arise, Arawadee said.

"We have to build energy security for the country and also add value to from our petrochemical products," she said.

Other investment areas include expansion of petrochemical products capacity and its electricity business.

PTT on Thursday reported net profit of 119.7 billion baht for 2018, down 11.5 percent from a year earlier. Gas accounted for about a third of operating income, bringing in 76 billion baht, up 12.8 percent.

($1 = 31.3100 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:56aPTT PUBLIC : Thailand's PTT plans up to $11 billion investment in LNG and infras..
RE
02/21PTT PUBLIC : Announcement of PTT Public Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries' audited ..
PU
02/21PTT PUBLIC : The 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date, Its Agenda It..
PU
02/14PTT PUBLIC : Most end higher on strong China trade data, Philippines leads
RE
01/02PTT PUBLIC : Disclosure of information with respect to the exercise of the right..
PU
2018Thai regulator approves merger plan for GPSC and Glow energy
RE
2018Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall as global selloff extends
RE
2018Subdued as U.S. political woes keep investors on sidelines
RE
2018PTT PUBLIC : Appointment of a new Director, Changes to the Members of Specific C..
PU
2018PTT PUBLIC : Disclosure of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2019 - 2..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 2 378 B
EBIT 2019 230 B
Net income 2019 135 B
Debt 2019 36 788 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 10,29
P/E ratio 2020 10,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 1 392 B
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 55,8  THB
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED44 546
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION15.16%329 475
BP8.76%142 464
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES8.46%110 976
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.24%105 511
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.19.30%53 884
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.