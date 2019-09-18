Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  PTT Public Company Limited    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southeast Asia stocks: Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision; Thailand top loser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:17am EDT
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets declined in thin trading on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate cut, with Thailand shedding the most on a drop in oil prices.

With a 25-basis point U.S. rate cut seen as near-certain, investors will look at the Fed's statements for clues on the future policy direction of the central bank.

"In the absence of any surprise in the rate move, investors will be looking at the message from the FOMC in the statement and subsequent press conference," said Nick Twidale, director and co-founder, Xchainge.

"The risk probably sits once again with a hawkish cut and if this comes to fruition, then expect stock markets to take a hit along with risk trades overall."

Thai shares fell 0.6% to their lowest close in two weeks and were the biggest losers in the region as tumbling oil prices pressured the country's energy stocks.

Oil and gas producers PTT PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL dropped 3.7% and 4.6%, respectively. Singapore benchmark index <.STI> extended losses to a third straight session as financials faltered.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> ended at their lowest in over one week as a drop in palm oil prices weighed on producers of the commodity.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd closed at an over one-month low, while edible oil distributor PPB Group Bhd slipped 1.6%.

Bucking the trend, the Indonesian benchmark index <.JKSE> inched up ahead of a central bank interest rate decision on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia is expected to cut its benchmark rate for the third meeting in a row, to support growth, according to a Reuters poll.

Tobacco company Gudang Garam Tbk PT was among the top gainers as it rose 1.5%, following a 20% slump earlier in the week on a government mandate to slap higher taxes and hike cigarette costs 2020 onwards.

An index of Jakarta's forty-five most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> was 0.5% higher.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUDANG GARAM TBK PT End-of-day quote.
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD End-of-day quote.
PPB GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall ahead of Fed policy decision; Thailand top los..
RE
09/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia plunges nearly 2% on tobacco stocks
RE
09/15Thailand says no impact on oil imports following Saudi attacks
RE
09/11Asset World aims to raise up to $1.6 billion in Thailand's biggest corporate ..
RE
09/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls on Axiata; most others tick up
RE
09/05SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as U.S.-China trade talk plans buoy sentiment
RE
09/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on upbeat China services sector survey
RE
08/29SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rise as China comment lifts sentiment
RE
08/28SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines recovers on property stocks; others tepid
RE
08/26SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall tracking broader sell-off on trade war fears
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 2 253 B
EBIT 2019 204 B
Net income 2019 111 B
Debt 2019 201 B
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 1 350 B
Chart PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 51,38  THB
Last Close Price 47,25  THB
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chansin Treenuchagron President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED44 223
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION7.30%309 590
BP PLC4.24%130 296
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES6.80%99 259
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP2.18%85 374
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.64%49 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group