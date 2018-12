The approval comes with the condition that Glow Energy will have to sell its Glow SPP 1 Co. before the merger, Narupat Amornkosit, secretary-general of the Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, the commission had dismissed GPSC's appeal to buy Glow Energy's stake from Engie.

GPSC is a unit of Thailand's energy giant PTT Pcl.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gareth Jones)