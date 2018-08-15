Log in
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PTT)
Thai state-owned PTT keen to invest $11.7 billion in new businesses

08/15/2018 | 11:29am CEST
The logo of PTT is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's state-owned energy group PTT Pcl said on Wednesday it was keen to invest 390 billion baht (£9.21 billion) in business opportunities, as it seeks to be a bigger player in the government's new policy to boost trade and growth.

PTT's group of companies have the cash to invest in businesses in the "new S-curve", Chief Executive Officer Tevin Vongvanich said at a news conference, referring to the Thai government's policy to promote industries including aviation, logistics and robotics.

The Thai government has been seeking private sector investment in infrastructure projects.

The energy giant is in discussion with partners and weighing the possibility of bidding in a high-speed rail project, which will take place in November, Chief Technology Officer Chansin Treenuchagron said.

Construction and engineering firms have shown interest in the $7.2 billion high-speed rail project, which will connect three airports in Thailand.

PTT's latest major investment was through its energy unit, Global Power Synergy Pcl, which bought Glow Energy Pcl from France's Engie for $4 billion in June this year.

(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan and Chayut Setboonsarng, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -0.23% 13.15 Real-time Quote.-8.06%
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PCL --End-of-day quote.
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 2 313 B
EBIT 2018 224 B
Net income 2018 134 B
Debt 2018 161 B
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 11,51
P/E ratio 2019 11,36
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 1 479 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 56,4  THB
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tevin Vongvanich President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Auttapol Rerkpiboon COO-Downstream Petroleum Business Group
Nitima Thepvanangkul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chansin Treenuchagron Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED44 369
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.37%336 249
BP6.24%141 829
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.16%115 167
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES31.71%109 072
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.66%66 148
