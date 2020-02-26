Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Public Bank Berhad    PBBANK   MYL1295OO004

PUBLIC BANK BERHAD

(PBBANK)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Bank Berhad : 4Q Earnings Flat as Higher Income Offset by Higher Expenses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:24am EST

By Chester Tay

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--Public Bank Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit was flat compared with a year earlier as its higher income was offset by higher operating expenses.

Malaysia's third-largest bank by assets said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that net profit for the December-end quarter was 1.41 billion ringgit ($333 million).

Fourth-quarter net interest income rose 1.9% to MYR1.95 billion.

The bank declared a dividend of MYR0.40.

For 2019, net profit declined 1.4% while net interest income grew 0.1% to MYR7.57 billion.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PUBLIC BANK BERHAD
12:24aPUBLIC BANK BERHAD : 4Q Earnings Flat as Higher Income Offset by Higher Expenses
DJ
02/14SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most log weekly losses as virus concerns remain
RE
02/07Most Southeast Asian markets fall on coronavirus concerns
RE
01/22Most tepid amid virus outbreak; Malaysia stumbles on central bank warning
RE
01/13SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower, Malaysia slips to near one month low
RE
01/08SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as Middle East tensions heighten, Thailand loses mo..
RE
01/07SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Tumble as Mideast tensions rise after Iran attacks U.S. ..
RE
2019CB to take action against eight banks
AQ
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia drops over 1%, Singapore flat
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets recover; Singapore drops
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 11 081 M
EBIT 2019 7 309 M
Net income 2019 5 549 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,91x
Capitalization 68 015 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 21,03  MYR
Last Close Price 17,52  MYR
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ah Lek Tay Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Wan Lai Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Siew Yen Chang Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sulaiman bin Abdul Manap Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sook Ling Yik Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD15 979
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%414 455
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%285 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.28%268 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.63%204 691
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.77%191 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group