Public Bank Berhad : 4Q Earnings Flat as Higher Income Offset by Higher Expenses

By Chester Tay



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--Public Bank Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit was flat compared with a year earlier as its higher income was offset by higher operating expenses.

Malaysia's third-largest bank by assets said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that net profit for the December-end quarter was 1.41 billion ringgit ($333 million).

Fourth-quarter net interest income rose 1.9% to MYR1.95 billion.

The bank declared a dividend of MYR0.40.

For 2019, net profit declined 1.4% while net interest income grew 0.1% to MYR7.57 billion.

