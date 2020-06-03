Log in
CLEAN-UP UNDERWAY AFTER ACCIDENTAL DIESEL SPILL AT NORILSK NICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT ?3

06/03/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
MMC Norilsk Nickel: CLEAN-UP UNDERWAY AFTER ACCIDENTAL DIESEL SPILL AT NORILSK NICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT ?3

03-Jun-2020 / 21:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

3 June 2020

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major

CLEAN-UP UNDERWAY AFTER ACCIDENTAL DIESEL SPILL AT NORILSK NICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT ?3

On May 29, 2020, an accidental damage to a diesel fuel storage tank resulted in a leak of 21kt of fuel at Heat and Power Plant ? 3 (HPP-3) in the Kayerkan neighborhood of the city of Norilsk. The accident was caused by a sudden sinking of supporting posts in the basement of the storage tank. The HPP-3 is located in a remote area, no local community has been impacted. HHP-3 is operated by Norilsk Nickel's subsidiary, Norilsk-Taymyr Energy Company (NTEC).

Emergency teams from Nornickel's Polar Division and NTEC immediately arrived to the site to start clean up works.A regional emergency situation has been declared in the city of Norilsk and Taymir region. An emergency response team has been set up chaired by the city mayor of Norilsk.

Norilsk Nickel's NTEC and the government's environmental agency (Rosprirodnadzor) have organized joint aerial inspections of the water bodies of the Norilo-Pyasinsky water system to search for possible diesel contamination occurrences. To deal with oil spills in water, a special team from the Sea Rescue Service (a special unit of the Ministry of Transportation) from the city of Murmansk has been brought over. The Service has a large experience in cleaning up oil spills into water, having liquidated more than 50 various accidents.

Special containment bons near the mouth of the Ambarka River to collect any oil products and prevent them from spreading further have been rolled out.

In total, Norilsk Nickel has mobilized 250 personnel and 72 equipment items to work on the liquidation. As of June 3, a total of 262t of diesel fuel has been collected near HHP-3, a total of 800 cubic m of contaminated soil has been removed and approximately 80t of fuel has been collected from the spill to Ambarnaya river.

Currently, NTEC teams are conducting an inspection of emergency diesel fuel storage facilities, with a special attention paid to assessing the risks of sinking soil under hazardous objects installed in permafrost.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.             

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: MNOD
Sequence No.: 67833
EQS News ID: 1062479

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1062479&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
