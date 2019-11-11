Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel    MNOD

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND ME

(MNOD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : NORNICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 9M 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:05am EST

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
NORNICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 9M 2019

11-Nov-2019 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

November 11, 2019

Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 9M 2019

Moscow - on November 11, 2019 The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has set the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) date on December 16, 2019 and the EGM record date (the list of shareholders eligible to vote) on November 22, 2019.

The Board of Directors has recommended for the EGM approval an interim dividend for the nine months of 2019 in the amount of RUB 604.09 per ordinary share (approximately USD 9.48 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of November 11, 2019), totaling RUB 95.59 bn (approximately USD 1.5 bn). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on December 27, 2019.

 

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade metal nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.             

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: MNOD
Sequence No.: 28516
EQS News ID: 909801

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
10:05aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel board of directors recommends i..
EQ
10/31PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Norilsk nickel group announces preliminar..
EQ
10/28MMC NORILSK NICKEL : Pjsc mmc norilsk nickel successfully places a usd 750 milli..
EQ
09/27MMC NORILSK NICKEL : Shareholders of mmc norilsk nickel approved the dividend fo..
EQ
08/22EN+ Sees Boost to Earnings from Norilsk Nickel Stake
DJ
08/20GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' : Nornickel reports first half 2019 interim consolidated i..
EQ
06/24Rosatom sees Northern Sea Route costs at 735 billion roubles, Russian budget ..
RE
06/06IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE
05/17Palladium boom gives South African miners only temporary reprieve
RE
03/14Russian stake sales continue with TCS founder's $150 million deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 968 M
EBIT 2019 6 504 M
Net income 2019 4 830 M
Debt 2019 7 621 M
Yield 2019 9,25%
P/E ratio 2019 9,32x
P/E ratio 2020 9,06x
EV / Sales2019 4,06x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
Capitalization 45 037 M
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,36  $
Last Close Price 28,46  $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Gareth Peter H. Penny Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Nikolaevich Dyachenko Chief Operating Officer & First Vice President
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Maxim Mikhailovich Sokov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL54.37%45 037
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.81%28 557
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC11.74%15 437
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-6.21%10 293
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.25.68%9 112
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)41.86%7 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group