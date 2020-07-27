Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : NORNICKEL TO STRENGTHEN MANAGEMENT TEAM

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)

NORNICKEL TO STRENGTHEN MANAGEMENT TEAM



27-Jul-2020 / 14:45 MSK

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")



NORNICKEL STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Moscow, July 27, 2020 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces today changes to the Company's organisational structure and new appointments to the management board. These changes are aimed at strengthening the management team and are in line with Nornickel's strategic ambitions to improve the reliability and efficiency of its business.

In order to raise the efficiency of risk management and enhance the existing system of internal committees, the Risk Committee chaired by the Company's President is established. This will mark the completion of a vertical risk management structure across all levels of the Company from blue-collar employees to the President.

To mitigate risks of negative environmental impact and to create an environmental monitoring system in line with the best practices, the Company set up a dedicated Environmental Department (spun off from the Operating Unit) and a new inspection to monitor technical, production and environmental risks. The Environmental Department will interact with all units of the Company and will be responsible for developing a policy to improve the environmental footprint and restore ecosystems in the regions of Nornickel's operations.

Andrey Bougrov, previously appointed as Senior Vice President for Environmental Protection, will focus on stakeholder relations on sustainable development issues and the support of the Board of Directors Environmental Task Team.

Larisa Zelkova is returning to the Company to become Senior Vice President for HR, Social Policy and Public Relations.

Alexey Zakharov, Vice President for Financial Markets, is appointed Vice President for Innovations.

Four new vice presidents, promoted internally in line with the corporate practice, will strengthen the management team in certain priority areas:

Darya Kryachkova, Nornickel's HR Director, is appointed Vice President to improve human resource functions;

Anton Berlin, former Head of Marketing, is appointed Vice President to manage a new Sales and Commerce Unit focusing on improvement of customer relations and sales efficiency;

Andrey Grachev, former Head the Federal and Regional Programmes Department is appointed Vice President for Federal and Regional Programmes to further cooperate with federal and local authorities;

Dmitry Kushnarev, Director of the Economic Department, will be responsible for developing uniformed economic standards and integrated planning as Vice President for Economics.

Alexey Bashkirov will step down from his position as Senior Vice President for Commerce, Business Development, Investor and Public Relations to implement investment projects at Interros.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

