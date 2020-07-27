Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel    MNOD

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND ME

(MNOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : NORNICKEL TO STRENGTHEN MANAGEMENT TEAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 07:50am EDT

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
NORNICKEL TO STRENGTHEN MANAGEMENT TEAM

27-Jul-2020 / 14:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")
 

NORNICKEL STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Moscow, July 27, 2020 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces today changes to the Company's organisational structure and new appointments to the management board. These changes are aimed at strengthening the management team and are in line with Nornickel's strategic ambitions to improve the reliability and efficiency of its business. 

In order to raise the efficiency of risk management and enhance the existing system of internal committees, the Risk Committee chaired by the Company's President is established. This will mark the completion of a vertical risk management structure across all levels of the Company from blue-collar employees to the President. 

To mitigate risks of negative environmental impact and to create an environmental monitoring system in line with the best practices, the Company set up a dedicated Environmental Department (spun off from the Operating Unit) and a new inspection to monitor technical, production and environmental risks. The Environmental Department will interact with all units of the Company and will be responsible for developing a policy to improve the environmental footprint and restore ecosystems in the regions of Nornickel's operations.

Andrey Bougrov, previously appointed as Senior Vice President for Environmental Protection, will focus on stakeholder relations on sustainable development issues and the support of the Board of Directors Environmental Task Team.

Larisa Zelkova is returning to the Company to become Senior Vice President for HR, Social Policy and Public Relations.

Alexey Zakharov, Vice President for Financial Markets, is appointed Vice President for Innovations.

Four new vice presidents, promoted internally in line with the corporate practice, will strengthen the management team in certain priority areas:

  • Darya Kryachkova, Nornickel's HR Director, is appointed Vice President to improve human resource functions;
  • Anton Berlin, former Head of Marketing, is appointed Vice President to manage a new Sales and Commerce Unit focusing on improvement of customer relations and sales efficiency;
  • Andrey Grachev, former Head the Federal and Regional Programmes Department is appointed Vice President for Federal and Regional Programmes to further cooperate with federal and local authorities;
  • Dmitry Kushnarev, Director of the Economic Department, will be responsible for developing uniformed economic standards and integrated planning as Vice President for Economics.

Alexey Bashkirov will step down from his position as Senior Vice President for Commerce, Business Development, Investor and Public Relations to implement investment projects at Interros.

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.             

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: MNOD
Sequence No.: 78049
EQS News ID: 1102379

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1102379&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
07:51aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel strengthens management team
PU
07:50aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel to strengthen management team
EQ
07/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Clean-up Progress Update on the Accident
PU
07/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel increases its financial comitme..
PU
07/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel increases its financial comitme..
EQ
07/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel and Russian Platinum agree on p..
PU
07/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Management of Talnakh concentrator dismis..
PU
07/13Materials Flat As Investors Hedge Bets On Growth View -- Materials Roundup
DJ
07/13MMC NORILSK NICKEL : Management of talnakh concentrator dismissed upon completio..
EQ
07/10Russia's Nornickel fights cover-up accusations over Arctic oil spill
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 581 M - -
Net income 2020 5 235 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,97x
Yield 2020 11,6%
Capitalization 41 824 M 41 824 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 31,59 $
Last Close Price 26,43 $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Nikolaevich Dyachenko Chief Operating Officer & First Vice President
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergei Leonidovich Batekhin Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-13.49%41 824
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.41%33 303
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.00%19 050
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.08%12 130
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-8.01%8 463
BOLIDEN AB-1.41%7 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group