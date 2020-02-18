Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel reports IFRS Financial results for FY2019 and hosts conference call on February ...

Moscow - PJSC MMCNorilsk Nickel the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRSfinancial results for FY2019 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London/9:00 am New York) on February, 26. Conference call will be held in English and Russian.
PINS:
-
English call 6001116
-
Russian call 7473406
Numbers for the call:
-
Russia +7 495 646 9190
-
UK +44 (0) 330 336 9411
-
USA +1 323 794 2577
Toll Free:
-
Russia 8 10 8002 867 5011
-
UK 0 800 279 7204
-
USA 888 224 1005
Webcast is available on the link
Presentation and financial statements will be available on the Company's website: https://www.nornickel.com/investors/reports-and-results/
