Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel reports IFRS Financial results for FY2019 and hosts conference call on February ...

Moscow - PJSC MMCNorilsk Nickel the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRSfinancial results for FY2019 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London/9:00 am New York) on February, 26. Conference call will be held in English and Russian.

PINS:

English call 6001116

Russian call 7473406

Numbers for the call:

Russia +7 495 646 9190

UK +44 (0) 330 336 9411

USA +1 323 794 2577

Toll Free:

Russia 8 10 8002 867 5011

UK 0 800 279 7204

USA 888 224 1005

Webcast is available on the link

Presentation and financial statements will be available on the Company's website: https://www.nornickel.com/investors/reports-and-results/