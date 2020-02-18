Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel reports IFRS Financial results for FY2019 and hosts conference call on February ...

Log in
Nornickel reports IFRS Financial results for FY2019 and hosts conference call on February ...

02/18/2020 | 04:40am EST

Moscow - PJSC MMCNorilsk Nickel the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRSfinancial results for FY2019 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 5:00 pm Moscow time (2:00 pm London/9:00 am New York) on February, 26. Conference call will be held in English and Russian.

PINS:

  • English call 6001116
  • Russian call 7473406

Numbers for the call:

  • Russia +7 495 646 9190
  • UK +44 (0) 330 336 9411
  • USA +1 323 794 2577

Toll Free:

  • Russia 8 10 8002 867 5011
  • UK 0 800 279 7204
  • USA 888 224 1005

Webcast is available on the link

Presentation and financial statements will be available on the Company's website: https://www.nornickel.com/investors/reports-and-results/

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:39:05 UTC
