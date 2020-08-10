Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel    MNOD

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND ME

(MNOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel reports IFRS Financial results for 1H2020 and hosts conference call on August 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:04am EDT

Moscow, 10 August, 2020 - NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossary, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRSInternational Financial Reporting StandardsGo to the glossaryfinancial results for 1H2020 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 17h00/15h00/10h00 (Moscow/London/New York) on August, 11. Conference call will be held in English and Russian, webcast - in English.

Webcast will be available on the link.

Conference call ID:

English (main line) - 3436102

Russian - 3006871

Conference call's numbers:

  • Russia +7 495 646 9190
  • UK +44 (0)330 336 9411
  • USA +1 323 994 2132

Toll Free:

  • Russia 8 10 800 2867 5011
  • UK 0 800 279 7204
  • USA 800 949 2175

Financial statements and presentation will be available on the CompanyPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel'Go to the glossary's website two hours before the conference call and webcast started.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMCMining and Metallurgical CompanyGo to the glossaryNorilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel GroupPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryare located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRAmerican Depositary Receipt; a security representing partial ownership in deposited securities of a foreign company certified by receipts issued by a US depositary bankGo to the glossarys are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

10 August 2020

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 07:03:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
03:04aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports IFRS Financial results ..
PU
08/07PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Clean-up Progress Update on the Accident
PU
08/06PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel adopts division-based organisat..
EQ
08/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Clean-up Progress Update on the Accident
PU
08/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports ifrs financial results ..
EQ
08/03Brief fire kills worker at Russia's Nornickel power plant
RE
08/03Brief fire kills worker at Russia's Nornickel power plant
RE
07/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel's board has discussed the clean..
EQ
07/29Russia's Nornickel draws up ecological targets for bosses after Arctic fuel s..
RE
07/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel announces consolidated producti..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 582 M - -
Net income 2020 5 210 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,28x
Yield 2020 11,0%
Capitalization 43 597 M 43 597 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 31,55 $
Last Close Price 27,55 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Nikolaevich Dyachenko Chief Operating Officer & First Vice President
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sergei Leonidovich Batekhin Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.82%43 597
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION6.07%34 835
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.6.40%20 273
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.4.79%13 845
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.80%8 759
BOLIDEN AB-3.30%7 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group