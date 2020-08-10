Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel reports IFRS Financial results for 1H2020 and hosts conference call on August 11

Moscow, 10 August, 2020 - NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossary, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRSInternational Financial Reporting StandardsGo to the glossaryfinancial results for 1H2020 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 17h00/15h00/10h00 (Moscow/London/New York) on August, 11. Conference call will be held in English and Russian, webcast - in English.

