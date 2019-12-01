Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom    OGZD

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(OGZD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China and Russia Are Partners -- and Now Have a $55 Billion Pipeline to Prove It

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 01:46pm EST

By Georgi Kantchev | Photographs by Arthur Bondar for The Wall Street Journal

SVOBODNY, Russia -- An 1,800-mile pipeline is set to begin delivering Russian natural gas to China on Monday. The $55 billion channel is a feat of energy infrastructure -- and much more.

Russia's most significant energy project since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Power of Siberia pipeline is a physical bond strengthening a new era of cooperation between two world powers that have separately challenged the U.S.

Beijing and Moscow, after years of rivalry and mutual suspicion, are expanding an economic and strategic partnership influencing global politics, trade and energy markets. At the same time, Beijing is fighting a trade war with Washington, and Russia's relations with the West grow colder.

"China and Russia joining forces sends a message that there are alternatives to the U.S.-led global order," said Erica Downs, a Columbia University fellow and former CIA energy analyst.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will lead the opening ceremony of the pipeline via video links. Mr. Xi has described the Russian leader as his "closest and most intimate friend" among his foreign colleagues.

Russia, which has the world's largest proven gas reserves, needs cash as its economy buckles under Western sanctions. China, with the world's second largest economy after the U.S., needs fuel and wants to wean itself off coal.

"China needs energy resources, and Russia has such resources," Mr. Putin said in October. "This is an absolutely natural partnership, and it will continue."

The collaboration took off after the U.S. and European Union moved to punish Moscow for taking control of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Facing painful sanctions, the Kremlin turned to countries that wouldn't shut it off.

Russia officially annexed Crimea in March 2014. The pipeline deal with China was settled that May, in a $400 billion gas-supply agreement signed by Messrs. Putin and Xi.

Cooperation has since extended to military ties. In September 2018, Chinese and Russian troops took part in joint maneuvers, the first time Moscow invited a country outside a tight circle of former Soviet allies to its largest annual exercises.

Russia-China trade reached a record level that year, exceeding $100 billion, according to Russian government data.

In June, China's Huawei Technologies Co. struck a deal with Russian mobile operator MTS to develop a 5G network in Russia, while on a export blacklist in the U.S.

Earlier in November, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission labeled Huawei and China's ZTE Corp. as a "national security threat." The move bans American companies from using federal subsidies to buy or maintain products from those firms. Huawei plans to fight the decision; its founder said this month that his company "can survive very well without the U.S."

As Moscow seeks to de-dollarize its economy, China's yuan has become a larger part of Russia's foreign-currency reserves, increasing to 14.2% in March from 5% the year before, according to the Russian central bank. The shift helps boost trade further as Russia looks to do more business with China in yuan.

The alliance isn't without its challenges. Cooperation could be dented by a competition for influence in regions such as Central Asia. Russia's Far East has recently seen protests against Chinese-funded ventures, such as a water bottling plant on Lake Baikal and timber logging in the Siberian forests. Locals have dubbed the influx of visitors and enterprises a "Chinese invasion."

China's much-larger economy, eight times bigger than Russia's, gives it greater leverage in trade relations, while some in Russia see it as the junior partner in the relationship.

New access to Russian natural gas also gives Beijing leverage in the trade war with the U.S. by making China less reliant on America's generally pricier liquefied natural gas. Shipments of American liquefied natural gas were growing rapidly until China introduced a 10% import tariff last year. After Beijing raised the tariff to 25% in May, natural gas deliveries from the U.S. halted.

"Had the trade war not been there, the U.S. would have been a very promising gas supply growth source for China," Hou Qijun, president of PetroChina, China's top oil and gas producer, said in August, according to the South China Morning Post. The company is increasing its investment in Russian gas projects, Mr. Hou said.

When asked about the China-Russia energy trade, a company spokesmansaid it would "rationally buy [gas] according to actual demand and procurement costs."

Russia's entry in the Chinese gas market will continue to be a major obstacle to U.S. liquefied natural gas producers even if Washington and Beijing agree on a trade deal and lower energy tariffs.

"Once you put in the pipeline, its literally a sunk cost," said Anna Mikulska, energy fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. "That will close some doors to U.S. LNG."

The Power of Siberia project, built and operated in Russia by state-owned Gazprom, will connect Siberian gas fields with China's northern industrial hubs, snaking through inhospitable terrain -- swamps, mountains and permafrost, in temperatures as low as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

At the Atamanskaya compressor station, where the gas will be pressurized before it enters China 90 miles away, engineer Pavel Vesnin walked among dozens of valves and spigots and pointed to a white marker on the ground indicating where the 4-foot-9-inch-diameter tube passed below.

"The pipeline is so large that I can walk inside it almost without bending my back," he said.

The energy cooperation with Russia is augmenting Beijing's clout in the Arctic, where the U.S., Canada and others compete for shipping lanes and resources. China, which doesn't border the Arctic, now has a seat at the table.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in Moscow's big gas projects in the Arctic to the north of the Power of Siberia pipeline. China's biggest ocean carrier, Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. entered a joint venture with its Russian state-owned counterpart, PAO Sovcomflot, to operate a fleet of ice-breaking gas tankers.

For years, the Russia-China energy partnership was one of unfulfilled potential, blunted by a history of suspicion and rivalry defined by differences in ideology and a competition for the leadership of the communist world. That included border clashes and a breaking of relations during the Cold War.

An oil pipeline, which had been under discussion since the 1970s, finally launched in 2009. Progress with the gas link also was slow, frequently hobbled by price disputes and lack of infrastructure.

Since the 2014 gas deal, Moscow has also increased its oil exports to China enough to challenge Saudi Arabia as the country's top crude supplier.

The Power of Siberia project will begin by exporting 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year and gradually ramp up to 38 billion cubic meters by 2025, the equivalent of Brazil's annual gas consumption.

China is expected to become the world's largest gas importer next year and account for more than 40% of global gas demand growth through 2024, according to the International Energy Agency. With Power of Siberia, Russia could fulfill nearly 10% of China's gas demand by 2024, according to IEA data.

The two governments are already discussing a sequel: a gas pipeline through Mongolia. The energy relationship is a sign of a broader geopolitical alignment, said Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank.

"Energy is win-win for Russia and China, both economically and strategically," he said.

--Stephanie Yang contributed to this article.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.37% 2.89 End-of-day quote.-2.03%
GAZPROM PAO End-of-day quote.
ICE GROUP ASA -0.97% 20.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.97% 60.75 Delayed Quote.16.47%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.064 End-of-day quote.-1.54%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.53% 5.59 End-of-day quote.-22.05%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -1.90% 3.61 End-of-day quote.-25.26%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 0.56% 7.944 Delayed Quote.79.36%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 416.5 End-of-day quote.25.14%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.77% 12.485 End-of-day quote.22.73%
SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 2.03% 0.151 End-of-day quote.-21.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 7.0284 Delayed Quote.2.36%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.38% 63.9812 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
WTI -4.91% 55.22 Delayed Quote.27.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
01:46pChina and Russia Are Partners -- and Now Have a $55 Billion Pipeline to Prove..
DJ
11/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Alexey Miller and Francois Fillon discuss developme..
PU
11/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom and Wintershall Dea discuss current issues ..
PU
11/29GAZPROM : Russian Gazprom's quarterly profit falls on lower export prices, volum..
RE
11/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Gazprom's financial information under International..
PU
11/29PJSC Gazprom 3Q Net Profit Fell 45%
DJ
11/29Landmark Siberian gas to test CNPC's marketing mettle in China's backwaters
RE
11/27Russia to press OPEC+ to change its oil output calculations
RE
11/27IPO candidate Wintershall Dea raises 2019 production outlook
RE
11/27PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Working meeting held between Alexey Miller and Vlad..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 18 710 M
Net income 2019 21 194 M
Debt 2019 33 834 M
Yield 2019 5,50%
P/E ratio 2019 4,30x
P/E ratio 2020 5,01x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 88 420 M
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,14  $
Last Close Price 4,00  $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau Director
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM79.36%88 514
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.34%224 408
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-25.26%138 448
TOTAL3.16%138 385
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS29.59%93 500
GAZPROM PAO--.--%88 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group