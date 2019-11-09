Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Company statement

In relation to the article announced by Der Spiegel, PJSC Rosneft Oil Company states that working in the German market is a strategic project that does not depend on any political situation. In this work, the Company does not encounter any obstacles or restrictions both from the side of state bodies and from our partners, including those in banking sector. The Company guarantees reliable supplies of crude oil and high-quality oil products to German customers in full.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 12:44:03 UTC