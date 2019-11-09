Log in
Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL C

(ROSN)
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Company statement

11/09/2019

In relation to the article announced by Der Spiegel, PJSC Rosneft Oil Company states that working in the German market is a strategic project that does not depend on any political situation. In this work, the Company does not encounter any obstacles or restrictions both from the side of state bodies and from our partners, including those in banking sector. The Company guarantees reliable supplies of crude oil and high-quality oil products to German customers in full.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 12:44:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 127 B
EBIT 2019 19 757 M
Net income 2019 9 954 M
Debt 2019 59 461 M
Yield 2019 7,66%
P/E ratio 2019 7,55x
P/E ratio 2020 6,29x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 74 611 M
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,38  $
Last Close Price 7,04  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY14.92%74 611
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.10%238 015
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-18.22%146 081
TOTAL6.75%141 876
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS32.28%100 374
GAZPROM PAO--.--%92 362
