Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company    ROSN

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL C

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : ROSNEFT SELLS IT VENEZUELAN ASSETS AND BECOMES AN OWNER OF 9.6% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

March 28, 2020, Moscow - Rosneft announces the termination of its operations in Venezuela and the disposal of its assets, related to operating in Venezuela.

Today Rosneft concluded an agreement with the company 100% owned by the Government of Russian Federation, to sell all of its interest and cease participation in its Venezuelan businesses, including joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as oil-field services companies, commercial and trading operations.

As a result of the concluded agreement all assets and trading operations of Rosneft in Venezuela and/or connected with Venezuela will be disposed of, terminated or liquidated.

The concluded transaction and the sale of assets will result in Rosneft receiving as a settlement payment a 9.6% share of Rosneft's equity capital that will be held by a 100% subsidiary of Rosneft and accounted for as treasury stock.

Rosneft Information Division
Tel.: + 7 (499) 517-88-97
March 28, 2020

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 17:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
01:33pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft sells it venezuelan assets and becomes ..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : UBS started to purchase Rosneft stocks on the o..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Deutschland Increases Sales of Alfabit ..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft's Board of Directors approves changes t..
PU
03/10RUSSIA VS SAUDI : How much pain can they take in oil price war?
RE
03/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Joins ‘Methane Guiding Principles..
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2019 Full Year IFRS (Presentations)
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2019 Full Year IFRS (Press release)
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Financial results for 4Q and 12М 2019
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Operating results for 4q and 12m 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B
EBIT 2020 14 423 M
Net income 2020 6 582 M
Debt 2020 56 314 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 6,41x
P/E ratio 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 41 185 M
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,52  $
Last Close Price 3,89  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Deputy Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Robert W. Dudley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-46.09%41 185
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-44.28%122 583
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.66%115 105
TOTAL-34.45%92 011
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 244
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%38 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group