Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company    ROSN

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL C

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Rosneft Joins CDP Rating Water Resources Category

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:18am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Rosneft Joins CDP Rating Water Resources Category
Released 07:11 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1804D
Rosneft Oil Company
17 February 2020

Rosneft Joins Leading Oil and Gas Companies in the Water Resources Category of the Global CDP Rating

Rosneft Oil Company joined the leading global oil and gas companies - participants of the international rating in the Water Resources Category under the CDP Project (Carbon Disclosure Project). Taking into account water management decisions, Rosneft's operations were assigned the 'B-' rating, which corresponds to the worldwide average.

A total of 2,435 companies took part in the rating, including 109 oil and gas companies from 28 countries. It should be noted that no more than 18 oil and gas companies (16.5% of the total) received ratings in the upper range 'A' through 'B‑'.

The high-performance assessment demonstrates the efficiency of the environmental policy of the Company, which has never participated in the CDP Water Resources rating before.

According to UN data, fresh water accounts for only 2.5% of the overall volume of water resources. Today, three people out of ten globally have no access to safe fresh water. The global water deficit may reach 40% by 2030. In this regard, the CDP Water Resources rating has been gaining weight, thus encouraging companies, financial markets, and governments to ensure growth without harming the fresh water resources and to invest in the sustainable water-supply economy.

In January 2020, Rosneft Oil Company joined the leading global oil and gas companies - participants of the global CDP (formerly, Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change Rating and showed the best result among the participating Russian oil and gas companies. As a result of an independent assessment, Rosneft was assigned the 'B' rating - the highest among the participating Russian oil and gas companies and two levels higher than the average rating of participating European companies.

In 2019, Rosneft's major expertise in sustainable development was recognised internationally. Rosneft was included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index, participants of which show the highest achievements in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and transparency in information disclosure. Rosneft was also highly assessed in ESG ratings by Bloomberg, Refinitiv, SAM (previously known as RobecoSAM), and in the CHRB human rights rating.

Note for Editors:

Since 2007, Rosneft has been publishing Sustainability Reports in accordance with the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The Company is also a member of the UN Global Treaty, thus confirming its commitment to the highest principles of sustainable development. In December 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved Rosneft strategy on compliance with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and the public statement - 'Rosneft: Contributing to Implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals'.

CDP is the most reputable non-profit organization in sustainable development (ESG) with a 20-year history.

CDP evaluates companies' environmental impact, strategy, corporate governance and risk management activities related to climate change, water and forest management issues. CDP's climate ratings, which are assigned to companies based on the evaluation of their reports, are published by leading information and analytical agencies along with financial information and are taken into account by investors when assessing assets.

The CDP project is supported by 535 institutional investors with a consolidated equity value of $96 trillion under management. In 2019, more than 8,400 companies (including 62 Russian companies) took part in CDP ratings, which is more than 50% of the global market capitalization.

Rosneft Information Division
Phone: + 7 (499) 517-88-97
February 17, 2020

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCGPURUPUPUUMM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Rosneft Joins CDP Rating Water Resources Category - RNS

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
02:18aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Joins CDP Rating Water Resources Catego..
PU
02/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Signs Contract with Indian Oil to Suppl..
PU
02/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Oil Company and Agency for Natural Reso..
PU
02/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Becomes a Constituent of FTSE4Good Stoc..
PU
02/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Joins Leading Oil and Gas Companies in ..
PU
02/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Becomes a Constituent of FTSE4Good Inde..
PU
02/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Joins the Global CDP Climate Change Rat..
PU
01/02Exxon Wins Rare Reprieve From U.S. Sanctions Fine
DJ
2019PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Oil Company and Equinor Commence the Fi..
PU
2019PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Oil Company Board of Directors approved..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 132 B
EBIT 2019 20 329 M
Net income 2019 11 030 M
Debt 2019 59 935 M
Yield 2019 7,35%
P/E ratio 2019 6,93x
P/E ratio 2020 5,84x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 76 816 M
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,32  $
Last Close Price 7,25  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY0.55%76 816
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-11.03%196 703
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-11.54%131 747
TOTAL-8.03%126 864
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-0.17%92 796
GAZPROM PAO--.--%83 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group