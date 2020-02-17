Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Rosneft Joins CDP Rating Water Resources Category

Rosneft Joins Leading Oil and Gas Companies in the Water Resources Category of the Global CDP Rating

Rosneft Oil Company joined the leading global oil and gas companies - participants of the international rating in the Water Resources Category under the CDP Project (Carbon Disclosure Project). Taking into account water management decisions, Rosneft's operations were assigned the 'B-' rating, which corresponds to the worldwide average.

A total of 2,435 companies took part in the rating, including 109 oil and gas companies from 28 countries. It should be noted that no more than 18 oil and gas companies (16.5% of the total) received ratings in the upper range 'A' through 'B‑'.

The high-performance assessment demonstrates the efficiency of the environmental policy of the Company, which has never participated in the CDP Water Resources rating before.

According to UN data, fresh water accounts for only 2.5% of the overall volume of water resources. Today, three people out of ten globally have no access to safe fresh water. The global water deficit may reach 40% by 2030. In this regard, the CDP Water Resources rating has been gaining weight, thus encouraging companies, financial markets, and governments to ensure growth without harming the fresh water resources and to invest in the sustainable water-supply economy.

In January 2020, Rosneft Oil Company joined the leading global oil and gas companies - participants of the global CDP (formerly, Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change Rating and showed the best result among the participating Russian oil and gas companies. As a result of an independent assessment, Rosneft was assigned the 'B' rating - the highest among the participating Russian oil and gas companies and two levels higher than the average rating of participating European companies.

In 2019, Rosneft's major expertise in sustainable development was recognised internationally. Rosneft was included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index, participants of which show the highest achievements in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and transparency in information disclosure. Rosneft was also highly assessed in ESG ratings by Bloomberg, Refinitiv, SAM (previously known as RobecoSAM), and in the CHRB human rights rating.

Since 2007, Rosneft has been publishing Sustainability Reports in accordance with the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The Company is also a member of the UN Global Treaty, thus confirming its commitment to the highest principles of sustainable development. In December 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved Rosneft strategy on compliance with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and the public statement - 'Rosneft: Contributing to Implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals'.

CDP is the most reputable non-profit organization in sustainable development (ESG) with a 20-year history.

CDP evaluates companies' environmental impact, strategy, corporate governance and risk management activities related to climate change, water and forest management issues. CDP's climate ratings, which are assigned to companies based on the evaluation of their reports, are published by leading information and analytical agencies along with financial information and are taken into account by investors when assessing assets.

The CDP project is supported by 535 institutional investors with a consolidated equity value of $96 trillion under management. In 2019, more than 8,400 companies (including 62 Russian companies) took part in CDP ratings, which is more than 50% of the global market capitalization.

