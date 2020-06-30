Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Rosneft Presents Updated Public Commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Rosneft Oil Company has presented its updated public statement - 'Rosneft: Contributing to Implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals'.

In 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved Rosneft strategy on compliance with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. Following the global practices, the Company has determined five goals of strategic priority which are directly supported by its core operations: Good Health and Well-Being; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Climate Action; and Partnerships for the Goals. However, given its pivotal role in the energy sector and the scale of its activities, the Company also contributes to the achievement of the remaining 12 goals of the UN.

The updated document contains information on the Company's work in 2019 dedicated to rational utilization of natural resources, production of modern environmentally friendly fuels, and reduction of the environmental impact. In addition, it discloses data on the volume of investments in environmental and industrial safety, social sector, socio-economic development of the regions of the Company's operation, innovative and research activities, and others.

Furthermore, the public statement confirms Rosneft's intention to achieve leadership positions in minimizing the environmental impact and ensuring the eco-friendliness of its production.

In 2019, Rosneft established the Carbon Management Subcommittee in order to assess the Company's own results in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. The Subcommittee team includes executives of production, power, economic and environmental units of the Company. The Company agreed upon long-term carbon management approaches and the comprehensive 2020 plan.

In addition, Rosneft Board of Directors approved the idea to expand the tasks and functions of the Strategic Planning Committee and renamed it to the Committee on Strategy and Sustainable Development. The Committee assists the Board of Directors in the task of determining strategic goals and targets of the Company's development, including those associated with social and environmental responsibility, ESG, commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and others.

A special section of the document is dedicated to the Company's efforts in battling the outbreak of the COVID-19 infection. Rosneft holds regular tests for its employees and contractors as part of the measures to ensure the workplace safety. Since the outbreak of the pandemic through late May, the Company purchased over 7 million items of personal protective equipment, 3 million litres of disinfectant, and more than 500 thousand litres of hand disinfectant. At the same time, most of the employees from the Company's headquarters and its subsidiaries moved into a remote working mode. Rosneft produces and markets domestically the products related to combatting the coronavirus.

The Company's retail sites are disinfected on a regular basis, with the employees' temperature taken, and the social distancing between customers monitored. For the moment, the retail network's cafes sell food only for a takeaway. Rosneft retail sites also provide a contactless fuel payment service jointly with Yandex.Fuel. The service is available at over 800 retail sites in Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Rostov, Kuban, Voronezh, Samara, Krasnoyarsk, and Novosibirsk. By autumn, the number of stations providing the contactless payment service is to exceed 1,100 units. All 3,000 filling stations managed by Rosneft under Rosneft, BP, Bashneft PFC, and TNK brands will be connected to the service in the future.

In 2020, the Company marks the 10th anniversary of its membership in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and supports its principles. The UNGC calls on its participants to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals aimed at improving the well-being of present and future generations. The UNGC is the broadest initiative in the field of sustainable development, with more than 14.5 thousand participants. The Russian Federation is represented by 69 participants, out of which a third have joined the UNGC in the past year and a half.

