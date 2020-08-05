Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Rosneft will report its Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS financial results on Friday, August 14, 2020

Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS financial results and corresponding MD&A will be available on our website on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 Moscow time.
Conference call will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 16:00 Moscow time (14:00 London time/9:00 New York time). Dial-in numbers are listed below.
Webcast link (English and Russian):https://webcast.openbriefing.com/rosneft-aug20/
|
United Kingdom
|
0800 640 64 41
|
|
Russia (Moscow)
|
+7 495 283 97 05
|
|
United States
|
+1 855 979 66 54
|
|
All other locations
|
+44 20 3936 29 99
|
|
Password for the English conference room:465 956
Disclaimer
OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:51:12 UTC