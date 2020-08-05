Log in
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Rosneft will report its Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS financial results on Friday, August 14, 2020

08/05/2020 | 04:52am EDT

Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS financial results and corresponding MD&A will be available on our website on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 Moscow time.

Conference call will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 16:00 Moscow time (14:00 London time/9:00 New York time). Dial-in numbers are listed below.

Webcast link (English and Russian):https://webcast.openbriefing.com/rosneft-aug20/

United Kingdom

0800 640 64 41

Russia (Moscow)

+7 495 283 97 05

United States

+1 855 979 66 54

All other locations

+44 20 3936 29 99

Password for the English conference room:465 956

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:51:12 UTC
