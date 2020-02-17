Log in
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Rosneft will report its Q4 and 12M 2019 IFRS financial results on Wednesday, February, 2019

02/17/2020 | 12:52pm EST

Q4 and 12M 2019 IFRS financial results and corresponding MD&A will be available on our website on February 19, 2020 at 10:00.

Conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 London time/8:00 New York time). Dial-in numbers are below.

Webcast link (English and Russian): https://webcast.openbriefing.com/rosneft-feb2020/

United Kingdom 0800 640 64 41
Russia (Moscow) +7 495 283 97 05
United States +1 855 979 66 54
All other locations +44 20 3936 29 99
Password for the English conference room: 855788

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 17:51:07 UTC
