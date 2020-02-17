Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Rosneft will report its Q4 and 12M 2019 IFRS financial results on Wednesday, February, 2019

Q4 and 12M 2019 IFRS financial results and corresponding MD&A will be available on our website on February 19, 2020 at 10:00.
Conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 London time/8:00 New York time). Dial-in numbers are below.
Webcast link (English and Russian): https://webcast.openbriefing.com/rosneft-feb2020/
|
United Kingdom
|
0800 640 64 41
|
|
Russia (Moscow)
|
+7 495 283 97 05
|
|
United States
|
+1 855 979 66 54
|
|
All other locations
|
+44 20 3936 29 99
|
Password for the English conference room: 855788
