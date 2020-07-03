Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Samotlorneftegaz Increases Associated Petroleum Gas Utilization Rate to over 98%

Samotlorneftegaz, an enterprise of Rosneft Oil Company's oil and gas production complex, raised the level of the associated petroleum gas (APG) utilization to 98.4% in 2019. This is one of the highest rates in the industry. Compared to the previous year, the growth was 1.4%.

The Company is consistently working to improve the efficiency of associated gas use under the Rosneft-2022 Strategy. Technological facilities are being upgraded to ensure the efficient operation of gas communications and further reduce the environmental impact.

The bulk of associated petroleum gas exceeding 5.8 billion cubic metres is transported by Samotlorneftegaz to gas-processing facilities. In addition, 45 million cubic metres were supplied to local consumers in 2019.

The extensive production infrastructure of Samotlorneftegaz includes 23 vacuum compressor stations, five additional separation units, and three line dryer separators. The total length of the gas transmission system exceeds 529 km.

Note for Editors: Samotlorneftegaz is one of Rosneft's main production enterprises, developing Russia's largest Samotlor field, which celebrated its 55th anniversary on May 29, 2020. The cumulative production of the enterprise has amounted to 2.8 billion tonnes of oil and 377 billion cubic metres of gas, with more than 19,000 wells drilled at the field. The APG utilization rate of 95% was achieved at the Samotlor field in 2009.

