PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL C

(ROSN)
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : The first meeting of Rosneft's Board of Directors was held based on the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

06/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Gerhard Schroeder was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company, the composition of the Board Committees was formed and the Chairmen of the Committees were elected.

The first meeting of Rosneft's Board of Directors was held on June 05, 2020 following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The following members have been elected to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company:

  1. Hans-Georg Rudloff (Chairman of the Committee);
  2. Matthias Warnig;
  3. Viyugin Oleg Vyacheslavovich.

The following members have been elected to the HR and remuneration committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company:

  1. Matthias Warnig (Chairman of the Committee);
  2. Faisal Alsuwaidi;
  3. Hans-Georg Rudloff.

The following members have been elected to the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company:

  1. Robert Dudley (Chairman of the Committee);
  2. Alexander Valentinovich Novak;
  3. Faisal Alsuwaidi;
  4. Viyugin Oleg Vyacheslavovich;
  5. Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi.

When forming the committees, the requirements of the Moscow Exchange for maintaining the Company's shares in the top quotation list were taken into account.

Rosneft Information Division
Tel.: + 7 (499) 517-88-97
08 June 2020

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 06:47:05 UTC
