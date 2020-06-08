Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : The first meeting of Rosneft's Board of Directors was held based on the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Gerhard Schroeder was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company, the composition of the Board Committees was formed and the Chairmen of the Committees were elected.

The first meeting of Rosneft's Board of Directors was held on June 05, 2020 following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The following members have been elected to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company:

Hans-Georg Rudloff (Chairman of the Committee); Matthias Warnig; Viyugin Oleg Vyacheslavovich.

The following members have been elected to the HR and remuneration committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company:

Matthias Warnig (Chairman of the Committee); Faisal Alsuwaidi; Hans-Georg Rudloff.

The following members have been elected to the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee of the Board of Directors of Rosneft Oil Company:

Robert Dudley (Chairman of the Committee); Alexander Valentinovich Novak; Faisal Alsuwaidi; Viyugin Oleg Vyacheslavovich; Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi.

When forming the committees, the requirements of the Moscow Exchange for maintaining the Company's shares in the top quotation list were taken into account.

08 June 2020

