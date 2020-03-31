Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PAO    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO

(HYDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 3, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 10:50am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 3, 2020

31-March-2020 / 16:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 3, 2020

March 31, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on April 3, 2020.

 

The agenda includes the following items:

 

  1. On review of the Company shareholders' proposals on the nomination of candidates for election to the management and supervisory bodies of RusHydro.
  2. Review of the Company shareholders' proposals on matters to be placed on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of RusHydro.

 

 

The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.4 GW.

Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 55813
EQS News ID: 1011315

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1011315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING C
11:10aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 3, 2020 (updat..
EQ
03/31PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 3, 2020
EQ
03/30PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FEDERAL HYDRO GEN : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting..
EQ
03/20PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on April 7, 2020
EQ
03/20PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on March 26, 2020
EQ
03/05PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro announces 2019 IFRS results
EQ
02/27PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro announces full year 2019 RAS results
EQ
02/27PJSC RUSHYDRO : Notice of 2019 IFRS results and management conference call
EQ
02/13PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on February 11, 2020
EQ
02/07PJSC RUSHYDRO : Notice of change in share of affiliate
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2020 392 B
EBIT 2020 57 069 M
Net income 2020 37 538 M
Debt 2020 179 B
Yield 2020 6,48%
P/E ratio 2020 7,25x
P/E ratio 2021 4,82x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 257 B
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Duration : Period :
Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,78  RUB
Last Close Price 0,61  RUB
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolay Grigorievich Shulginov General Director & Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Andrey Nikolaevich Shishkin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO-0.21%3 291
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.1.11%53 711
INNOGY SE-3.34%26 319
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD1.86%15 864
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-1.84%12 999
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-1.46%6 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group