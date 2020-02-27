Public Joint Stock TransContainer : List of nominees to the Board - CORRECTION

The following amendment has been made to the 'List of nominees to the Board of Directors to be elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders' announcement released on 26 February 2020 at 15:30 UK under RNS No 2429E.

Vladimir Bychkov has been added to the list of nominees to the Board of Directors.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

27 February 2020

PJSC TransContainer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

List of nominees to the Board of Directors to be elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

PJSC TransContainer ('TransContainer' or the 'Company') (LSE: TRCN; MOEX: TRCN) today announces that its Board of Directors has approved the decision to nominate the following candidates to be elected to the Company's Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 March 2020:

Nominee Members of the current Board of Directors Nominating shareholder Lea Verni Yes VTB Bank Maksim Gavrilenko Yes VTB Bank Zainetdinov Ramil No VTB Bank David Davydovich Yes Enisei Capital Sergey Ludin Yes Enisei Capital Petr Baskakov No Delo-Center Sergey Berezkin No Delo-Center Ivan Besedin No Delo-Center Vladimir Bychkov No Delo-Center Sergey Dolgov No Delo-Center Dmitrii Pankov No Delo-Center Artyom Polyakov No Delo-Center Irina Shytkina No Delo-Center Sergey Shishkarev No Delo-Center Igor Yakovenko No Delo-Center Andrey Yashchenko No Delo-Center

Enquiries:

TransContainer

Ekaterina Varenova Press - Secretary +7 495 788 1717 ext. 1070 E-mail VarenovaEP@trcont.ru Website www.trcont.com Instinctif Partners

Galyna Kulachek +44 (0) 20 7457 2020

About TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer (LSE: TRCN; MOEX: TRCN) is the leading intermodal container transportation company in Russia with a market share of approximately 42%. It is the market leader in Russia by flatcar fleet size, container transportation by rail and rail-side container terminal throughput. As at 30 September 2019, it owned and leased more than 28,000 flatcars and more than 75,000 ISO containers. TransContainer owns a network of rail-side container terminals, located at 38 railway stations across Russia. The Company's joint ventures also operate one terminal in Slovakia and three terminals in Russia and 19 inland rail-side terminals in Kazakhstan. The Company's sales network comprises of 94 sales outlets in Russia, along with additional outlets across the CIS, Europe and Asia. TransContainer is listed on the Moscow Exchange and London Stock Exchange.