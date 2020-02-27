Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company TransContainer    TRCN

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY TRANSCONTAINE

(TRCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock TransContainer : List of nominees to the Board - CORRECTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:52am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
List of nominees to the Board - CORRECTION
Released 11:04 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3582E
PJSC Transcontainer
27 February 2020

The following amendment has been made to the 'List of nominees to the Board of Directors to be elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders' announcement released on 26 February 2020 at 15:30 UK under RNS No 2429E.

Vladimir Bychkov has been added to the list of nominees to the Board of Directors.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

27 February 2020

PJSC TransContainer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

List of nominees to the Board of Directors to be elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

PJSC TransContainer ('TransContainer' or the 'Company') (LSE: TRCN; MOEX: TRCN) today announces that its Board of Directors has approved the decision to nominate the following candidates to be elected to the Company's Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 March 2020:

Nominee

Members of the current Board of Directors

Nominating shareholder

Lea Verni

Yes

VTB Bank

Maksim Gavrilenko

Yes

VTB Bank

Zainetdinov Ramil

No

VTB Bank

David Davydovich

Yes

Enisei Capital

Sergey Ludin

Yes

Enisei Capital

Petr Baskakov

No

Delo-Center

Sergey Berezkin

No

Delo-Center

Ivan Besedin

No

Delo-Center

Vladimir Bychkov

No

Delo-Center

Sergey Dolgov

No

Delo-Center

Dmitrii Pankov

No

Delo-Center

Artyom Polyakov

No

Delo-Center

Irina Shytkina

No

Delo-Center

Sergey Shishkarev

No

Delo-Center

Igor Yakovenko

No

Delo-Center

Andrey Yashchenko

No

Delo-Center

Enquiries:

TransContainer


Ekaterina Varenova

Press - Secretary

+7 495 788 1717 ext. 1070

E-mail

VarenovaEP@trcont.ru

Website

www.trcont.com

Instinctif Partners


Galyna Kulachek

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

About TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer (LSE: TRCN; MOEX: TRCN) is the leading intermodal container transportation company in Russia with a market share of approximately 42%. It is the market leader in Russia by flatcar fleet size, container transportation by rail and rail-side container terminal throughput. As at 30 September 2019, it owned and leased more than 28,000 flatcars and more than 75,000 ISO containers. TransContainer owns a network of rail-side container terminals, located at 38 railway stations across Russia. The Company's joint ventures also operate one terminal in Slovakia and three terminals in Russia and 19 inland rail-side terminals in Kazakhstan. The Company's sales network comprises of 94 sales outlets in Russia, along with additional outlets across the CIS, Europe and Asia. TransContainer is listed on the Moscow Exchange and London Stock Exchange.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCUBVRRRBUUUAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



List of nominees to the Board - CORRECTION - RNS

Disclaimer

OAO TransContainer published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 11:12:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
09:52aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK TRANSCONTAINER : List of nominees to the Board - CORRECTION
PU
02/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK TRANSCONTAINER : List of nominees to the Board of Directors
PU
02/25PUBLIC JOINT STOCK TRANSCONTAINER : EGM Agenda
PU
02/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK TRANSCONTAINER : The Board's decisions and appointment of new..
PU
2018TRANSCONTAINER : Change of Website Address
PU
2018TRANSCONTAINER : reports its Financial Results under IFRS for the first quarter ..
PU
2018TRANSCONTAINER : Notice of decisions of the Board of Directors
PU
2018TRANSCONTAINER : Decisions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of PJSC T..
PU
2018TRANSCONTAINER : Block listing six monthly return
PU
2018TRANSCONTAINER : Management Report and Audited Financial Accounts for 2017
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 622 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 1 341 M
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY TRANSCONTAINER
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company TransContainer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,65  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Nikolaevich Markov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey K. Starkov Chairman
Dmitriy Trubnikov Chief Financial Officer
Roman Veselov Director-Information Technology
Irina Sergeevna Shytkina Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group