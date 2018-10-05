Public Power : Expiration of the five year period for the collection of the year 2012 dividend

ANNOUNCEMENT

PPC S.A. informs the Shareholders that the five-year period available for the collection of the year 2012 dividend expires on December 31st, 2018. Company Shareholders entitled to the abovementioned dividend, who for whatever reason have not collected it, are kindly advised to do so before that date. It is noted that, after December 31st, 2018 dividends not collected will be written off in favor of the Greek State.

For more information please contact: PPC SA's Announcements and Shareholders' Office, 30 Chalkokondyli street, Athens 10432, tel.: + 30 210-5293207, 5230951, fax: +30 210-5230394.

Athens, October 5, 2018