Public Power Corporation

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION (PPC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/05 11:44:16 am
1.253 EUR   -2.41%
Public Power : Expiration of the five year period for the collection of the year 2012 dividend

0
10/05/2018 | 10:28am CEST

ANNOUNCEMENT

PPC S.A. informs the Shareholders that the five-year period available for the collection of the year 2012 dividend expires on December 31st, 2018. Company Shareholders entitled to the abovementioned dividend, who for whatever reason have not collected it, are kindly advised to do so before that date. It is noted that, after December 31st, 2018 dividends not collected will be written off in favor of the Greek State.
For more information please contact: PPC SA's Announcements and Shareholders' Office, 30 Chalkokondyli street, Athens 10432, tel.: + 30 210-5293207, 5230951, fax: +30 210-5230394.

Athens, October 5, 2018

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:27:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 941 M
EBIT 2018 -18,7 M
Net income 2018 -44,0 M
Debt 2018 4 025 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 298 M
Public Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,46 €
Spread / Average Target 91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Panagiotakis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Konida Chief Financial Officer
Panagiotis Dimitrio Alexakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgios Andriotis Vice Chairman
Christos Papageorgiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION-34.15%343
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.96%56 411
IBERDROLA-1.42%47 163
DOMINION ENERGY-12.79%45 953
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.63%43 395
EXELON CORPORATION9.72%41 631
