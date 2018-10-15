Log in
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION (PPC)
Public Power : Mr. John Saraintaris Director of Investor Relations & Treasury Department

10/15/2018

Αnnouncement

PPC S.A. announces that Mr. John Saraintaris assumes the position of Group Treasurer and Investor Relations Director of PPC Group. Mr. Saraintaris is a graduate of the Athens Business & Economics University and holds an MM (Master of Management) Degree in finance & international business from Kellogg graduate school of Management at Northwestern University. He has worked as Vice President in the Corporate Dept. of Citibank Greece and Country Head of National Bank of Greece for Germany in Frankfurt. He has also held the positions of Treasurer at Hellenic Petroleum (HELPE) Group, CFO at OPAP S.A. and later CFO at SEV Hellenic Federation of Enterprises. Since June 2018 he has been Management Advisor at PPC Renewables S.A.

Athens, October 15,2018

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:17:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 941 M
EBIT 2018 -18,7 M
Net income 2018 -44,0 M
Debt 2018 4 025 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 277 M
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Panagiotakis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Konida Chief Financial Officer
Panagiotis Dimitrio Alexakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgios Andriotis Vice Chairman
Christos Papageorgiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION-38.87%320
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.90%56 974
DOMINION ENERGY-11.95%46 927
IBERDROLA-7.12%44 368
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 155
EXELON CORPORATION8.88%41 273
