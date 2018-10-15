Public Power : Mr. John Saraintaris Director of Investor Relations & Treasury Department

Αnnouncement

PPC S.A. announces that Mr. John Saraintaris assumes the position of Group Treasurer and Investor Relations Director of PPC Group. Mr. Saraintaris is a graduate of the Athens Business & Economics University and holds an MM (Master of Management) Degree in finance & international business from Kellogg graduate school of Management at Northwestern University. He has worked as Vice President in the Corporate Dept. of Citibank Greece and Country Head of National Bank of Greece for Germany in Frankfurt. He has also held the positions of Treasurer at Hellenic Petroleum (HELPE) Group, CFO at OPAP S.A. and later CFO at SEV Hellenic Federation of Enterprises. Since June 2018 he has been Management Advisor at PPC Renewables S.A.

Athens, October 15,2018