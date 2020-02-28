Log in
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
Public Power S A : Appointment of duties of Chief Officers

02/28/2020 | 08:35am EST

Appointment of duties of Chief Officers

Announcement

PPC S.A. announces:

  • the appointment of Mr. Fotios Karagiannis as Chief Thermal and Hydro Generation Officer.

Mr. Fotios E. Karagiannis is a Mechanical Engineer of the National Technical University of Athens and holds the Doctorat de l'E.N.S.A.E. in Toulouse.

He has been working at PPC S.A. for 28 years, in various managerial positions such as Director of PPC Chief Executive Officer΄s Office, Director of the Hydroelectric Projects Development Department, Director of the Thermal Projects Engineering and Construction Department, Director of the Business Development Implementation Department, Director of the New Products & Services Development & Promotion Department and Director of the Generation Activities Support Department.

and

  • the appointment of Mr. Dimitrios Metikanis as Chief Lignite Generation Officer.

Mr. Metikanis holds a diploma in Chemical Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), as well as an MBA degree from ALBA.

He has been working in PPC for 34 years, in various managerial positions in Generation Exploitation Department and Materials Fuel and Purchasing Department, as well as in the Fuel Purchasing and Logistics Department. In May 2008 he was appointed Director of Generation Planning and Performance Department and in January 2017 he was appointed Chief Generation Officer.

Athens, February 28, 2020

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 13:34:11 UTC
