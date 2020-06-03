Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Public Power Corporation S.A.    PPC   GRS434003000

PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Power S A : Approval of new financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Announcement

PPC S.A. announces that the Boards of Directors of both PPC and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a 2-year, unsecured facility of € 160 m to support PPC's operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The financing will be provided under the EBRD's Vital Infrastructure Support Programme and it marks the initiation of a valuable cooperation with the Bank.

The EBRD promotes decarbonisation of the energy sector where PPC, with its ambitious decarbonisation plans, is a forerunner in the EBRD's regions.

Athens, June 3, 2020

Disclaimer

Public Power Corporation SA published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 07:30:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S
03:31aPUBLIC POWER S A : Approval of new financing from the European Bank for Reconstr..
PU
04/23PUBLIC POWER S A : posts big net loss after asset devaluation
RE
04/23PUBLIC POWER S A : Fy2019 financial results of ppc s.a.
PU
04/23PUBLIC POWER S A : Financial Calendar for the Year 2020
PU
04/14PUBLIC POWER S A : INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHO..
PU
02/28PUBLIC POWER S A : Appointment of duties of Chief Officers
PU
02/24PUBLIC POWER S A : New composition of the Board of Directors of PPC S.A.
PU
02/14PUBLIC POWER S A : Announcement - Signing of loan agreement with EIB
PU
02/11PUBLIC POWER S A : Memorandum of understanding between PPCR S.A. and EDPR
PU
01/31Asian LNG prices fall as coronavirus concerns rise
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 254 M 4 771 M 4 771 M
Net income 2020 -253 M -284 M -284 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 826 M 924 M 926 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 15 109
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Duration : Period :
Public Power Corporation S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,19 €
Last Close Price 3,56 €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georgios Stassis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Konida Chief Financial Officer
Pantelis Karaleftheris Non-Executive Director
Lazaros Statakis Executive Director
Demetrios Vassilakis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.-13.80%924
NEXTERA ENERGY5.96%125 593
ENEL S.P.A.1.65%81 742
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.12%72 369
IBERDROLA8.19%71 426
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.88%64 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group