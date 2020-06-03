Public Power S A : Approval of new financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Announcement
PPC S.A. announces that the Boards of Directors of both PPC and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a 2-year, unsecured facility of € 160 m to support PPC's operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The financing will be provided under the EBRD's Vital Infrastructure Support Programme and it marks the initiation of a valuable cooperation with the Bank.
The EBRD promotes decarbonisation of the energy sector where PPC, with its ambitious decarbonisation plans, is a forerunner in the EBRD's regions.
Athens, June 3, 2020
