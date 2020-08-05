PSE&G Storm Update – August 5 – 4:45 PM

PSE&G expects at least 85% of our customers still without power to be restored by Friday night, but some difficult restorations may continue through the weekend - possibly into Monday. Crews are working 24/7.
As of 4:45 p.m., we have restored power to 315,000 customers and have about 260,000 customers still without power. Since the Tuesday storm, approximately 575,000 of our 2.3 million customers reported a power outage or damage associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.
PSE&G Customer Comfort Stations are open in our hardest hit counties, in Lawrenceville, Lumberton, Newark, Paramus, Roselle and Willingboro. Following physical distancing and state health guidelines, customers can receive free water and ice at those locations. We ask that everyone wear masks or face coverings and remain physically distant. Location and hours of operations will be shared directly with customers and on PSEG Energize!
We appreciate our customers' patience and want them to know that we are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power. PSE&G has nearly 2,800 workers dedicated to restoration. Through mutual aid resources, we have requested 1,700 workers to repair damage - from 15 states and as far away as Canada - most of whom have arrived and are working.
We understand that with so many customers working from home and with others unable to go out, our customers depend on us now more than ever. Our repair crews are up to the challenge and dedicated to restoring customers as quickly and safely possible. If you haven't already done so, please contact us directly to let us know if your power is out.
The estimated times for restoration customers see in our outage map are based on a number of factors including damage assessment, weather hazards and road conditions. As individual jobs are completed, work plans are optimized and restoration times are adjusted. Some times more than one repair is needed to restore a customer's service. If customers are signed up to receive alerts, they will receive an automatic update about the change.
In terms of restoration, we must take many factors into consideration including road hazards and weather conditions. When restoring power, crews start with priority customers - such as hospitals, emergency services (police and fire stations), and power facilities - then move on to the circuits serving the largest number of customers.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible. There may be delays for some repairs due to the new health and safety procedures in response to the current health crisis.
PSE&G encourage customers to stay connected with us throughout the restoration process. Receive status updates, updated estimated time of restoration or report a new outage:
PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:11:04 UTC