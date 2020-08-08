PSE&G Storm Update – August 8 – 10:00 AM

As of 9 a.m., PSE&G has restored service to about 551,000, or 96%, of the 575,000 customers affected by Tropical Storm Isaias. Our top priority is restoring the approximately 24,000 customers still without power.
'We have made great progress in restoring customers, and understand that is of little comfort to those still without air conditioning, lights and charged cell phones,' said PSE&G COO Kim Hanemann. 'Our entire team is committed to working around the clock until every customer gets their power back.'
Additional storms this week also created new outages and we've also restored tens of thousands of customers from those storms. The outage map reflects all customers currently without service, including those related to Isaias, the later storms and other causes.
We have 3,400 workers dedicated to the restoration effort. We continue our requests for mutual aid workers and have help from 16 states and Canada.
We encourage our customers to report their power outages. If your neighbor has been restored but you haven't been, please contact us immediately. See how below.
With so many customers working from home and with others unable to go out, we understand how frustrating it is to be without power. Our commitment to restore everyone's power as safely and quickly as possible is not a promise taken lightly. Our crews are working 16-hour shifts and around the clock to restore every customer. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by lengthy outages.
Communicating with our customers is a priority and PSE&G has adjusted its work force to support the extremely high volume. We have sent more than 5.2 million emails and nearly 2 million texts to customers with storm preparation tips and restoration updates.
Tropical Storm Isaias is the most severe storm since Superstorm Sandy and the fifth most destructive weather event in PSE&G's history.
Investments in grid resiliency, including our Energy Strong initiative, helped to limit Isaias' impact and speed recovery times. While past storms have damaged substations and switching stations, we experienced no damage at our facilities as a result of Isaias. A hardened, more resilient grid means quicker restoration times.
PSE&G's remains deeply committed to the health, safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures which has slowed our restoration efforts. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances.
The restoration effort will continue through the weekend - likely into Monday.
PSE&G Customer Comfort Stations to pick up ice and water are open in Newark, Paramus and Willingboro. Visit PSEG Energize! for locations and hours of operation.
The estimated restoration times customers see in our outage map are based on a number of factors including damage assessment, weather hazards and road conditions. Those signed up to receive alerts will receive automatic updates.
Important Customer Safety Notes
Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines and immediately call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) or 911 to report downed wires.
To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life.
Stay Connected with PSE&G
PSE&G encourage customers to stay connected with us throughout the restoration process. Receive status updates, updated estimated time of restoration or report a new outage:
