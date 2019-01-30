PSEG Long Island: Heat Update—July 21, 2019 1:30 p.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - July 21, 2019) - Extremely hot weather conditions persist across Long Island and in the Rockaways, and PSEG Long Island personnel have been keeping a close watch on the electrical system.

While the company has ample power capacity to handle the high electrical demand, the combination of extreme heat and heavy load can sometimes cause local, isolated equipment failures.

Since 12:00 a.m. July 20, more than 19,000 customers have been affected due to the high temperatures. Of those, more than 17,000 have been restored.

668 line workers, technicians and other specialists have been responding to outages as they are reported, with no backlog as of 1 p.m.

Crews are working 16-hour shifts in grueling conditions to ensure any customers affected by an outage have power restored safely and as quickly as possible.

They will continue to work around the clock until the temperatures lessen and all outages are restored.

During extreme heat conditions, customers should:

Seek out air conditioned spaces if their homes become too warm. Public cooling centers have been opened across Long Island and the Rockaways and they are displayed on PSEG Long Island's outage map at https://outagemap.psegliny.com

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid wearing dark colors because they absorb the sun's rays.

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

To limit the impact of hot weather and better manage electric usage, use power as efficiently as possible to keep cool and keep energy costs down. PSEG Long Island recommends the following tips for customers:

Run major appliances such as washers, dryers, dishwashers, and pool pumps in the morning or late evening to avoid peak demand hours of 2 to 8 p.m.

Put air conditioners on timers and don't let them run when not at home

Set air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher if health allows

Use fans to circulate cool air, which helps cut air conditioner use

Make sure you have replaced filters and that A/C coils are clean

Set refrigerators and freezers at most efficient temperatures

Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after any major weather event

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/



