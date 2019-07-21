Log in
Public Service Enterprise Group

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSEG Long Island: Heat Update—July 21, 2019 9:00 p.m. ET

0
07/21/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - July 21, 2019) - According to the latest forecast, the excessive heat warning has been lifted for PSEG Long Island's service area. Our personnel will continue to keep a close watch on the electrical system.

  • While the company has ample power capacity to handle the high electrical demand, the combination of extreme heat and heavy load has caused some local, isolated equipment failures.
  • Since 12:00 a.m. July 20, more than 27,000 customers have been affected due to the high temperatures. Of those, more than 24,000 have already been restored.
  • Most customers were restored in an average of two hours or less. Some 668 line workers, technicians and other specialists have been responding to outages as they are reported, with no backlog as of 8:45 p.m.
  • Crews have been working 16-hour shifts in grueling conditions to ensure any customers affected by an outage have power restored safely and as quickly as possible.
  • Our crews will continue to work nonstop until all of our customers have power. The company's goal always is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We know being without electricity for any length of time is a hardship and we thank our customers for their patience.
  • During extreme heat conditions, customers should:
  • Seek out air conditioned spaces if their homes become too warm. Public cooling centers have been opened across Long Island and the Rockaways and they are displayed on PSEG Long Island's outage map at https://outagemap.psegliny.com
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
  • Avoid wearing dark colors because they absorb the sun's rays.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.
  • Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
  • To limit the impact of hot weather and better manage electric usage, use power as efficiently as possible to keep cool and keep energy costs down. PSEG Long Island recommends the following tips for customers:
  • Run major appliances such as washers, dryers, dishwashers, and pool pumps in the morning or late evening to avoid peak demand hours of 2 to 8 p.m.
  • Put air conditioners on timers and don't let them run when not at home
  • Set air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher if health allows
  • Use fans to circulate cool air, which helps cut air conditioner use
  • Make sure you have replaced filters and that A/C coils are clean
  • Set refrigerators and freezers at most efficient temperatures

Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after any major weather event
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/


# # #

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 03:49:00 UTC
