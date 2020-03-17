Log in
Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
PSEG Long Island : Implements Operational Updates to Continue to Safeguard Customer and Employee Health

03/17/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG Long Island continues to monitor developments regarding COVID-19 while providing safe and reliable electricity to its 1.1 million customers. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve. In an effort to help minimize the exposure of COVID-19 for our employees, customers and the community, PSEG Long Island is implementing operational changes. 

The following are ways in which we are adjusting our operations in response to the COVID-19 situation:

  • Practicing the CDC's social distancing: During interactions with customers in their homes or businesses, and, depending on the situation, PSEG Long Island may determine that additional personal protective equipment (PPE) protocol is warranted for the health and safety of our worker and the customer.
  • PSEG Long Island is temporarily closing its 11 customer service centers. The centers will be closed as of end of business on Tuesday, March 17. We would like to assure customers our employees are available to provide the same level of excellent customer service through alternate means. Customers can engage with us via phone, text, web, our mobile app and Amazon Alexa. The customer service phone line is 800-490-0025 (links below).
  • PSEG Long Island has temporarily suspended non-critical repair work on service meters and metering equipment that requires us to enter a customer's home or business.
  • PSEG Long Island has suspended shut-offs of electric service to residential customers for non-payment. This will give customers experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the outbreak additional time to pay their bills. For more information, visit www.psegliny.com/myaccount.
  • In keeping with this effort to minimize the financial difficulties of its customers during the outbreak, PSEG Long Island is also waiving new late payment fees until further notice.
  • PSEG Long Island has directed all employees who can work remotely to do so, including the majority of our customer service representatives. This is in effect for the next two weeks, at which time we will reassess and determine next steps.

The majority of these policies will be in place through the end of April. PSEG Long Island will evaluate the continued need at that time. For additional, or updated information, about PSEG Long Island's response and any operational changes associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, visit PSEG Long Island's coronavirus update webpage: www.psegliny.com/covid19

For those looking for ways to stay connected, get the latest information and manage their account, PSEG Long Island offers a number of online tools and resources: 

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract.  PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Visit PSEG Long Island at:
www.psegliny.com 
PSEG Long Island on Facebook 
PSEG Long Island on Twitter 
PSEG Long Island on YouTube 
PSEG Long Island on Flickr 

Contact: 

Media Relations Pager


516.229.7248


mediarelationsLI@pseg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-long-island-implements-operational-updates-to-continue-to-safeguard-customer-and-employee-health-301025826.html

SOURCE PSEG Long Island


© PRNewswire 2020
