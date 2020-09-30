PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Feb. 7, 2020 9:30 p.m. ET

(UNIONDALE, N.Y. - Feb. 7, 2020) - Working 16-hour shifts, PSEG Long Island crews have made significant progress restoring customers impacted by the strong winds and hazardous gusts. As of 9:30 p.m., 87% of customers affected have been restored.

We expect to restore the majority of outages that occurred prior to 5 p.m. by midnight and virtually all of the remaining storm-related jobs by morning.

PSEG Long Island is reporting 2,426 of its customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.

Crews worked in dangerous wind conditions to assess damage and make repairs. The winds will subside as the night continues, however additional outages may occur.

PSEG Long Island has additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages. Employees are unable to work in buckets to make repairs if there are high winds.

Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as it is safe.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engines, including generators, in a garage or any other enclosed space. Do not use your oven to heat your home.

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.