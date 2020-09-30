PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Feb. 7, 2020 9:30 p.m. ET

Log in
02/07/2020 | 11:13pm EST

(UNIONDALE, N.Y. - Feb. 7, 2020) - Working 16-hour shifts, PSEG Long Island crews have made significant progress restoring customers impacted by the strong winds and hazardous gusts. As of 9:30 p.m., 87% of customers affected have been restored.

  • We expect to restore the majority of outages that occurred prior to 5 p.m. by midnight and virtually all of the remaining storm-related jobs by morning.
  • PSEG Long Island is reporting 2,426 of its customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.
  • Crews worked in dangerous wind conditions to assess damage and make repairs. The winds will subside as the night continues, however additional outages may occur.
  • PSEG Long Island has additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages. Employees are unable to work in buckets to make repairs if there are high winds.
  • Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.
  • Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as it is safe.

Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

  • Download the new PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.
  • To report and receive status updates via text, text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or visit us online at www.psegliny.com/outages
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways online at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com
  • To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engines, including generators, in a garage or any other enclosed space. Do not use your oven to heat your home.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 04:12:02 UTC
