PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 1, 2019 4:00 p.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - July 1, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 18,700 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service due to the severe, fast-moving storms that hit Western Suffolk County yesterday.

As of 4 p.m., the utility has restored service to more than 63,000 customers impacted by yesterday's significant storm.

The storm brought down numerous large trees, branches and wires. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon.

Crews worked through the night and will continue to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs. Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

Crews from Con Edison and other neighboring utilities are already assisting with restoration efforts. By the end of the day, about 455 tree trim and line workers from other areas will arrive and be rapidly assigned to jobs thanks to PSEG Long Island's mobile storm restoration app.

PSEG Long Island is working hard to minimize the inconvenience to those without power. The company's customer offices in Patchogue, Coram, Hicksville and Roslyn are open until 5 p.m. for customers to use as a cooling center or to recharge their mobile devices with their own chargers. The Brentwood, Riverhead, Hewlett and Melville offices will remain open until 8 p.m.

Storm liaisons have been deployed and are bringing water and snacks to customers in the hardest-hit areas.

PSEG Long Island will open temporary outreach centers in areas hardest hit by the storms. These centers will be open by 5 p.m., offering information, ice, bottled water and snacks. Locations include the PSEG Long Island offices in Brentwood - 1600 Islip Ave. and Greenlawn- 288 Pulaski Rd. Additionally, an outreach center will also be set up in the Mayfair Shopping Center located at 2020 Jericho Tpke. in Commack. These locations will be displayed on PSEG Long Island's outage map.

As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will be refined.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm

Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We know being without electricity for any length of time is a hardship and we thank our customers for their patience as we work through the damage and difficult conditions to restore power.

To view photos of storm damage, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHsmEEvn6p



Stay Connected:

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/ .

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.