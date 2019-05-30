PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 1, 2019 5:30 a.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - July 1, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 23,834 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.

As of 5:15 a.m., the utility has restored service to more than 46,800 customers impacted by yesterday's significant storm.

Strong winds, heavy rain and hail caused significant damage in Western Suffolk County. The storm brought down numerous large trees, branches and wires. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon.

Crews worked through the night and will continue to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will be refined.

Additional personnel, including tree and line crews have been deployed to continue to assess, repair damage and restore outages.

Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm

Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We know being without electricity for any length of time is a hardship and we thank our customers for their patience as we work through the damage and difficult conditions to restore power.

To view photos of storm damage, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHsmEEvn6p .

Stay connected:

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/ .

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.