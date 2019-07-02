Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 2, 2019 4:00 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - July 2, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is reporting 4,573 of its approximately 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without power. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the utility has restored service to 86,429 customers, which is 95 percent of those affected by the storm.

  • Crews continue to make progress amid extensive damage. PSEG Long Island vegetation management personnel and contractors have removed approximately 700 trees since Sunday. The majority of remaining customers are expected to be restored by midnight tonight. Wednesday's crew assignments will be dedicated to single-outage customers and multiple damage locations that are anticipated as work on the system is completed
  • PSEG Long Island has more than 1,000 tree and line restoration personnel deployed to address outages, including 550 additional personnel from PSE&G in New Jersey, National Grid, Con Edison, Central Hudson, Utica, Buffalo, and NYSEG who are assisting with restoration efforts.
  • The storm brought down numerous large trees, branches and wires. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon.
  • Crews have been working non-stop and will continue to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs. Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.
  • In the aftermath of the storm, PSEG Long Island crews surveyed and assessed the significant amount of fallen trees, branches, poles and wires and developed a priority work plan to address customer outages as safely and as quickly as possible. Changes that occur during this process can result in customers receiving multiple estimated restoration times.
  • As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will continue to be refined. We realize this is frustrating and appreciate our customers' understanding of the magnitude of the damage the storm created.
  • PSEG Long Island temporary outreach centers in areas hardest hit by the storms will be open again today, offering information, ice, bottled water and snacks. The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Brentwood: PSEG Long Island office - 1650 Islip Ave. (charging available)
    • Greenlawn: PSEG Long Island office - 288 Pulaski Rd.
    • Commack: Mayfair Shopping Center - 84 Jericho Turnpike in Commack. (charging available)
  • PSEG Long Island is working hard to minimize the inconvenience to people without power. The company's customer offices in the Brentwood, Riverhead, Hewlett and Melville offices will be open today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for customers to use as a cooling center or to recharge their mobile devices with their own chargers.
  • Storm liaisons have been deployed in the neighborhoods hardest hit by the storm to provide customers with information, water and snacks.
  • Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm
  • Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We know being without electricity for any length of time is a hardship and we thank our customers for their patience as we work through the damage and difficult conditions to restore power.
  • To view photos of storm damage, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHsmEEvn6p


Stay Connected:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/ .

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 21:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
05:28pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 2, 2019 4:00 p.m. ET
PU
02:53pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Named A Most Trusted Brand Among Utilities
PU
12:48pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 2, 2019 11:30 a.m. ET
PU
07:38aPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 2, 2019 6:00 a.m. ET
PU
07/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 1, 2019 9:00 p.m. ET
PU
07/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 1, 2019 4:00 p.m. ET
PU
07/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 1, 2019 11:30 a.m. ET
PU
07/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 1, 2019 5:30 a.m. ET
PU
06/30PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET
PU
06/30PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 6:00 p.m. ET
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 441 M
EBIT 2019 2 645 M
Net income 2019 1 746 M
Debt 2019 15 899 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,35x
EV / Sales2020 4,30x
Capitalization 29 527 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 63,2  $
Last Close Price 58,4  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP12.24%29 527
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.37%97 712
ENEL21.45%70 470
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.98%64 075
IBERDROLA24.54%62 427
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.82%61 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About