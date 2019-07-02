PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 2, 2019 4:00 p.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - July 2, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is reporting 4,573 of its approximately 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without power. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the utility has restored service to 86,429 customers, which is 95 percent of those affected by the storm.

Crews continue to make progress amid extensive damage. PSEG Long Island vegetation management personnel and contractors have removed approximately 700 trees since Sunday. The majority of remaining customers are expected to be restored by midnight tonight. Wednesday's crew assignments will be dedicated to single-outage customers and multiple damage locations that are anticipated as work on the system is completed

PSEG Long Island has more than 1,000 tree and line restoration personnel deployed to address outages, including 550 additional personnel from PSE&G in New Jersey, National Grid, Con Edison, Central Hudson, Utica, Buffalo, and NYSEG who are assisting with restoration efforts.

The storm brought down numerous large trees, branches and wires. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon.

Crews have been working non-stop and will continue to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs. Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

In the aftermath of the storm, PSEG Long Island crews surveyed and assessed the significant amount of fallen trees, branches, poles and wires and developed a priority work plan to address customer outages as safely and as quickly as possible. Changes that occur during this process can result in customers receiving multiple estimated restoration times.

As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will continue to be refined. We realize this is frustrating and appreciate our customers' understanding of the magnitude of the damage the storm created.

PSEG Long Island temporary outreach centers in areas hardest hit by the storms will be open again today, offering information, ice, bottled water and snacks. The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Brentwood: PSEG Long Island office - 1650 Islip Ave. (charging available) Greenlawn: PSEG Long Island office - 288 Pulaski Rd. Commack: Mayfair Shopping Center - 84 Jericho Turnpike in Commack. (charging available)

PSEG Long Island is working hard to minimize the inconvenience to people without power. The company's customer offices in the Brentwood, Riverhead, Hewlett and Melville offices will be open today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for customers to use as a cooling center or to recharge their mobile devices with their own chargers.

Storm liaisons have been deployed in the neighborhoods hardest hit by the storm to provide customers with information, water and snacks.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm

Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We know being without electricity for any length of time is a hardship and we thank our customers for their patience as we work through the damage and difficult conditions to restore power.

To view photos of storm damage, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHsmEEvn6p



Stay Connected:

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/ .

