PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 2, 2019 9:00 p.m. ET

07/02/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - July 2, 2019) - As of 9:00 p.m., PSEG Long Island has restored service to more than 98 percent (93,672) of the more than 95,000 customers affected in just over 48 hours.

  • We expect to have virtually all customers restored by midnight tonight. There will be a few tougher jobs remaining into Wednesday. Be assured, we are working around the clock to restore service safely and as quickly as possible.
  • PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 1,744 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.
  • The remaining outages are concentrated in neighborhoods where the damage is particularly extensive or the equipment is difficult to reach due to location and/or downed trees and debris.
  • Crews have been working nonstop and will continue to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs.
  • Today, PSEG Long Island employees had personal interactions with more than 2,600 customers and distributed:
  • 865 cases of water
  • More than 6,000 pounds of dry ice
  • Employees reported many positive interactions

'I recognize the extent of damage the storm caused here in Commack was overwhelming. I greatly appreciate all the hard work and hours PSEG Long Island has devoted to my community. Having the cooling center at the Mayfair Shopping Center and providing water, ice and dry ice was very helpful and generous,' said Betty Chan of Daisy Lane in Commack. 'My dog, Miko, and I thank you, PSEG Long Island.'

  • PSEG Long Island temporary outreach centers will be open again tomorrow, offering information, ice, bottled water and snacks. The centers will open at 9 a.m.
  • Brentwood: PSEG Long Island office - 1650 Islip Ave. (charging available)
  • Greenlawn: PSEG Long Island office - 288 Pulaski Rd.
  • Commack: Mayfair Shopping Center - 84 Jericho Turnpike in Commack. (charging available) - open until 10 p.m. tonight.
  • Customer offices in the Brentwood, Hewlett, Melville and Riverhead will be open Wednesday for customers to use as a cooling center or to recharge their mobile devices with their own chargers.
  • Storm liaisons have been deployed in the neighborhoods hardest hit by the storm to provide customers with information, water and snacks.
  • More than 1,000 tree and line restoration personnel have been deployed to address outages, including 550 additional personnel from PSE&G in New Jersey, National Grid, Con Edison, Central Hudson, Utica, Buffalo, and NYSEG who are assisting with restoration efforts.
  • Vegetation management personnel and tree trim crews have removed approximately 700 trees since the storm hit the area on Sunday. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Babylon, Huntington, Islip and Smithtown.
  • PSEG Long Island is working hard to minimize the inconvenience to people without power. The company's goal always is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We know being without electricity for any length of time is a hardship and we thank our customers for their patience as we work through this extreme damage and difficult conditions to restore power.
  • Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm


Stay Connected:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/ .

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 02:37:01 UTC
