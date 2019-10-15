PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 22, 2019 10:15 p.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - July 22, 2019) - A fast-moving and powerful thunderstorm impacted Long Island and the Rockaways Monday evening. It brought heavy rain and lightning, causing tree branches and wires to come down across the service area, affecting more than 27,700 customers, with much of the damage in Nassau County.

As of 10 p.m., 15,273 customers have been restored.

PSEG Long Island was monitoring the storm closely and made sure a robust workforce was active and ready to respond.

Crews will work through the night to assess damage and make repairs to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible.

At this time there are approximately 10,000 customers affected by the storm. Of those, more than 7,000 customers already have crews dispatched to restore their outage.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm

Our goal, always, is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as possible.

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/



