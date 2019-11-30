PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 23, 2019 11:30 a.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - July 23, 2019) - As of 11:30 a.m., the utility has restored service to more than 25,100 customers impacted by yesterday's significant storm.

PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 2,924 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.

The utility expects to have the majority of customers restored by later today.

A fast-moving and powerful thunderstorm impacted Long Island and the Rockaways Monday evening. It brought heavy rain and lightning, causing tree branches and wires to come down across the service area.

Crews worked through the night and will continue to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will be refined.

PSEG Long Island now has more than 800 tree and line restoration personnel onsite to address outages.

Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm

Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as possible.

Stay connected:

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after any major weather event

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/



