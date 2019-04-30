PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 23, 2019 4:30 p.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - July 23, 2019) - As of 4:30 p.m., the utility has restored 27,683 customers affected by yesterday's significant storm-handling more than 98 percent of the total outages in less than 24 hours.

The company expects the remaining customers that were affected by the thunderstorm to be restored by midnight.

A fast-moving and powerful thunderstorm impacted Long Island and the Rockaways Monday evening. It brought heavy rain and lightning, causing tree branches and wires to come down across the service area.

Crews worked through the night and continued to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs.

PSEG Long Island now has more than 800 tree and line restoration personnel onsite to address outages.

Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm

Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their patience during this significant event.

Stay connected:

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after any major weather event

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/



# # #

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.